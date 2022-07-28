Jill (Duggar) Dillard welcomed her third child, Frederick Michael, with husband Derick Dillard on July 7

Jill Duggar Dillard Is 'Soaking Up the Snuggles and Love' with Newborn Son Freddy

We are all over here soaking up the snuggles and love from little Freddy!

We are all over here soaking up the snuggles and love from little Freddy!

Jill (Duggar) Dillard is getting in some quality time with her newborn son.

The Counting On alum posted a photo on Instagram Wednesday of herself holding son Frederick Michael ("Freddy") in a harness. Naturally, she's all smiles and glowing for the sweet selfie.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We are all over here soaking up the snuggles and love from little Freddy! 💙," she captioned the post, which also featured several hashtags, including "#thankful" and "#grateful."

Jill, 31, and her husband, Derick Dillard, announced her pregnancy in February. At the time, the twosome said Freddy served as their "rainbow baby" after Jill suffered a miscarriage.

Jill Duggar Shares First Photos of Newborn Son Frederick Credit: Jill Duggar/instagram (2)

Jill welcomed the pair's newborn baby on July 7. Their little one was supposed to arrive later this month, but he came a bit earlier then planned.

This is the couple's third child together after sons Israel David, 7, and Samuel Scott, 5.

"'Freddy' Frederick Michael Dillard is here! He was born 7/7/2022 at 5:16pm weighing 7lbs. 6oz. and is 20 inches long. Frederick means 'Peaceful Ruler' and Michael means 'Gift from God,'" a statement on the Dillard Family blog read. "The name Frederick also holds special meaning for us since it's Derick's name with 'Fre' added to the front, to make 'Fre-derick.' Similarly, Derick's name is a variation of his late dad's name, Rick, that his parents created by adding 'de' to the front of Rick to spell, 'de'-'rick,' literally meaning son 'of' (de) Rick."

The Dillards added, "We were excited to settle on the name Frederick and incorporate both Derick's and his dad's name, by just adding 'Fre' to the beginning of Derick's name."

Jill and Derick, 33, unveiled the first photos of Freddy on July 21. To start, they posted a picture of the infant resting in a crib.