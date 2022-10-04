Jill Duggar Dillard Reflects on Miscarriage One Year Later: 'Feelings of Loss and Joy'

Jill Duggar Dillard is thinking about her third child, River Bliss, one year after suffering a miscarriage.

In an emotional Instagram post, the Counting On alum, 31, shared a photo breastfeeding her son Frederick "Freddy" Michael, who turns 3 months old on Friday, while acknowledging the anniversary of the miscarriage.

"As I sit here this morning nursing our little Freddy, covered in spit up and a little sleep deprived, I feel conflicted with feelings of loss and joy," Jill wrote in the caption. "I miss the moments we never had with River, yet I feel so so thankful for where we are this year holding our sweet little newborn & I do not take for granted what a blessing this journey of motherhood is."

She went on to give a special shoutout to other hopeful mothers and those who have experienced similar losses, before telling River she "can't wait to see" him again someday.

"I miss you & I'll love you forever! 💞😭-mama," Jill concluded.

Last October, Jill and her husband, Derick Dillard, shared the news of their loss in an Instagram post and on YouTube, showing the excitement of their two elder sons, Israel David, 7, and Samuel Scott, 5, at the news before revealing that she had suffered the loss within the first trimester.

A few months later, Jill fell pregnant again and the couple announced they were expecting a "rainbow baby" in July 2022.

"Ever since we were devastated last fall by the miscarriage of our sweet baby, River Bliss, we have prayed that, if it was God's will, he would bless us with another baby," they wrote on their family blog.

They added, "We are excited to announce that God has answered our prayers."

After Freddy's birth on July 7, Jill wrote on their blog of his moniker, "Frederick means 'Peaceful Ruler' and Michael means 'Gift from God.' "

In August, the mom was forced to undergo gallbladder surgery less than six weeks after giving birth, after suffering a "horrible bout of pain."

She shared the news with her followers on Instagram, expressing her frustration at undergoing another medical operation but also her appreciation for her family's support.

Jill went on to share a series of warning signs of gallbladder problems, including pregnancy among the potential risk factors.