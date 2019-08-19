Jill Duggar Dillard Promotes Book of 'Bedroom Games and Sexy Activities' to Spice Up Your Sex Life

For Jill Duggar Dillard, what happens in the bedroom certainly doesn’t stay in the bedroom!

On Monday, the Counting On star, 28, shared a series of snaps to her Instagram Stories where she promoted a book called A Year of Sexy Dates from the Dating Divas, whom she has a partnership with.

According to Jill, the limited-time guide includes “12 different bedroom games and sexy activities,” which turns out to be “one for each month of the year,” to spice up your sex life.

Some of the creative date ideas include a “Hotzee dice game,” “Positions dice,” “Spicy Pictionary,” “Strip Never Have I Ever” and “Sexy Scavenger” — and Jill certainly wasn’t shy about showing her support for the intimate bedroom fun.

Image zoom

Image zoom

RELATED: Jill Duggar Discusses Her Sex Life and Gives Bedroom Tips: ‘3-4 Times a Week Is a Good Start’

“Ok couples… If you haven’t heard of @datingdivas, you’re missing out!” Jill wrote in one of the posts while adding in another one, “Such fun spouse date games!”

The reality star also revealed how happy she was to receive the book in the mail and encouraged her followers to “get yours now!!”

“Yay!! So excited this just came in the mail!!” she captioned a shot of the colorful book cover.

Image zoom

Image zoom

RELATED: Jill Dillard Says She’s ‘So in Love’ with Husband Derick as She Shares Kissing Photo of Couple

As fans of the TLC star know, Jill hasn’t been shy to reveal what she and her husband Derick Dillard do to keep things exciting in the bedroom.

In June, the mom of two revealed how she keeps her marriage successful by providing her followers with some tips in a blog post on the Dillard Family website, including how imperative it is to have sex often.

“You both need this time together regularly (3-4 times a week is a good start),” she wrote in the post.

“When you may not be able to actually have intercourse for a period of time or for health issues, find other ways to have fun and be intimate,” she explained. “Guard against fulfilling sexual desires alone. Be open with your spouse about your desires and change things up to keep it exciting!”

Jill also suggested getting “new lingerie (online is an easy way to buy!) as a surprise gift for birthdays, holidays, vacations or whenever.”

Image zoom Jill and Derick Dillard D Dipasupil/Getty

RELATED: Jill Duggar and Husband Play Bedroom Seduction Game and Read Kama Sutra for 5-Year Anniversary

A few weeks later, the reality star and her husband, 30, celebrated their five-year wedding anniversary with a trip to Branson, Missouri.

While their weekend was filled with many activities, it was the couple’s time in the bedroom that particularly stood out to many of her fans.

One of the photos in Jill’s Instagram recap slideshow included a snap of their sexy bedroom setup, which featured the Kama Sutra, a massage oil candle, a plate of Skittles and a game scorecard that had “Bedroom Edition” written across the top.

Some of Jill’s fans later criticized her for sharing her sex life so publicly and reading the Kama Sutra, which has roots in Hinduism and includes chapters on same-sex and group sex relationships and when adultery is deemed acceptable — both of which conflict with Bible teachings.

Image zoom Jill and Derick Dillard Jill Dillard/Instagram

Image zoom Jill Dillard/Instagram

RELATED: Jill Duggar Defends Reading Kama Sutra on Anniversary Trip After Her Christian Beliefs Are Questioned

In response to the backlash, Jill added a note at the bottom of her post and defended her and Derick’s decisions.

“We are not recommending the Kama Sutra,” she wrote. “We believe marriage is ordained by God and husbands and wives should filter everything they read and hear together through the lense [sic] of the Bible and not practice anything unbiblical.”

“The little book pictured is a modern, smaller, cleaner, edited version that doesn’t focus on spiritual aspects, homosexual, or other extramarital relationships, and again, we don’t take everything in there either as the truth,” the mom of two added. ‘It is always good to be aware and careful of what we allow into our minds, hearts and marriages.”

“We’ve not read the actual Kama Sutra and only promote biblical marriage (i.e. between a man and woman who are married),” she finished. “We just wanted to clarify since there has been a lot of discussion after this post.❤️”

Jill and Derick were married on June 21, 2014 before a congregation of more than 1,000 family and friends in her hometown of Springdale, Arkansas. The couple have two children — sons Israel David, 4, and Samuel Scott, 2.