Why Jill Duggar Dillard Decided to Drink Alcohol: ‘I’m Okay with People Not Being Okay with It’

Jill Duggar Dillard made headlines last week after revealing she drank an alcoholic piña colada. Now, the reality star is speaking out about her surprising decision.

“We have boundaries,” Jill, 29, tells PEOPLE. “In our faith, we believe like we're not supposed to get drunk. So, with drinking, it's not like we're just like going crazy. It’s more socially here and there, or at home, for a date or something. Our kids are pretty young right now, but I think it's good for them to see a healthy balance.”

Raised by her devout Baptist parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, Jill and her siblings starred on the TLC series 19 Kids and Counting, which documented the conservative family’s life, from their "modest" dress code to strict rules about dating.

“Growing up, the whole idea of drinking was not encouraged,” Jill says. “I know my parents would not be happy with it, and I know that my siblings, some more than others, would probably have an issue with it. Other ones would probably be like, 'Whatever's good for y’all, that's fine. Live your life.' So far nobody's said anything to us about it.”

After adhering to her family's courting tradition, Jill and husband Derek Dillard wed in 2014, later welcoming sons sons Israel, 5, and Samuel, 3. The couple will be hosting a Q&A series on their blog, DillardFamily.com, and on their YouTube channel, Dillard Family Official. Fans can submit questions on the blog in the comments section.

Jill says she and Derek have changed in more ways than one in recent years.

“I think we've grown a lot as a couple, and I’m okay with people not being okay with it," she says. "Sometimes it's a good thing. I'm very much a people pleaser, so not doing something because I was afraid of what other people would think. Or keeping my opinion quiet because I don't want to have to worry about conflict.”

Jill continues: “The journey that we've been on as a couple, we’re being better about having boundaries and our own family life.”