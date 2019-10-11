Jill Duggar Dillard Meets Cousin Amy Duggar King's New Baby Daxton: 'Welcome to the World!'

Daxton Ryan King is getting a warm “welcome to the world” from his big first cousin once removed, Jill Duggar Dillard!

One day after little Dax was born, his mom Amy Duggar King‘s cousin Jill stopped by for a few “baby snuggles.”

“Welcome to the world Daxton Ryan King!! 🎊” Jill wrote on Instagram on Thursday, sharing a precious photo of herself holding Daxton.

In the snap, Jill wears her hair back in a low bun, showing off some dangling earrings, as well as a light-colored floral top and red cardigan. Daxton is wrapped up in a white and blue blanket with a cat pattern and sucks on a white binky.

“So excited for y’all!” she wrote, tagging Amy and her husband Dillon King. “Thanks for letting me pop in earlier and snatch some baby snuggles! 👶🏼”

On her Instagram Stories, Jill shared another photo of Daxton, this time wearing a pink and blue striped beanie on his little head. “This kid… is so adorable!” she wrote over the photo, sharing the same photo from her post again. “We love you Daxton Ryan!”

Daxton is Amy and Dillon’s first child, and PEOPLE previously confirmed that he was born via C-section on Wednesday, Oct. 9, weighing 7 lbs., 8 oz. and measuring 20 inches.

Amy and Dillon’s photographer Loren Bullard told PEOPLE that it was a “smooth and easy delivery” and “both mom and baby are great and healthy!”

The couple announced Amy’s pregnancy in April and revealed Daxton’s gender in June.

“I’ve always wanted to be a boy mom! Dillon builds lifted trucks, so I can just imagine how suped-up the Power Wheels will be,” Amy told PEOPLE exclusively at the time. “We just can’t wait for this little ball of energy to arrive! He’s already named, so let all the embroidery begin. I am so obsessed with baby bath robes!”

Dillon revealed the story behind Daxton’s name to PEOPLE Now in August, explaining that on his side of the family, all of the names begin with the letter ‘D.’

“So we were trying to figure out a ‘D’ name that was different, and we landed on Dax, then Daxton,” he said. Amy added that the name Ryan means “little king,” “so it was like, we have to!”

On Wednesday, Amy shared a photo of herself and Dillon heading to the hospital.

“Brb.. we’re gonna go be parents now!!” she wrote in the caption, explaining that her doctor was worried about a potential emergency situation so they scheduled a C-section. “Surprise!! Our little Daxton will be here today!!”

“In just a few hours our lives will be forever changed! I’m focused on God’s promises and that sweet little face!! Ok, daddy let’s do this!!!” she wrote.

Later, she shared a photo of the happy family of three, writing of Daxton, “He’s absolute perfection!!!” On that post, Jill had commented, “Aww! Love this! Congrats guys!!💙”