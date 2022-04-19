Jill Duggar's Family Is Moving Out of Their Arkansas Home: It's 'Sad to Say Goodbye'

"We are joining the masses of people who are currently navigating this crazy real estate market," a statement on the Dillard family website reads

The Dillard family is on the move!

On their family's official website, Jill (Duggar) Dillard and Derick Dillard announced that they are moving out of their current home. This is a big change for the growing bunch, as the Arkansas-based property was the family's first home.

"We are joining the masses of people who are currently navigating this crazy real estate market," the post began. "We are moving!!"

"We are sad to say goodbye to our very first home that we bought three years ago, but pray it brings much joy to the next family who will get to make memories here," the Dillards added.

At the end of the post, the family indicated that they "are moving for a new job Derick recently accepted and are super excited for new adventures." They didn't include details about their new home or whether they will remain in Arkansas, however.

The announcement comes just weeks after Derick passed the bar exam and officially became a lawyer. According to a release from the Supreme Court of Arkansas, Derick was administered the test on Feb. 23 and completed all of the requirements to "be certified to the Clerk of the Arkansas Supreme Court for admission as [an] attorney licensed to practice law in Arkansas."

Jill, 30, and Derick, 33, moved into their current home in 2019. At the time, the longtime couple shared a video tour of the space and explained what still needed to be done.

"Thanks to some of the fam, we've got some new decor (mostly from Hobby Lobby and Amazon)," Jill wrote on her family's website. "And a few of my siblings even popped in one evening to help do a little decorating … so the walls aren't completely bare. 😉."

