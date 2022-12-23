Jill Duggar Dillard Calls Husband Derick and 3 Sons 'My World' as They Prepare to Celebrate Christmas

Jill Duggar Dillard is giving thanks for her family this holiday season.

"💙My world! 🥰🎄And @derickdillard is everybody's fave 😍 Love you babe! 😘💞," she wrote alongside a photo of her husband Derick Dillard and their three sons on Instagram Friday.

In the photo, Derick is holding their 5-month-old baby, Frederick "Freddy" Michael, while Israel David, 7, and Samuel Scott, 5, look on.

The Counting On alum, 31, is savoring Christmas time — and all of the seasons — with her newly expanded family.

Earlier this month, she shared a sweet picture of her crew in front of their Christmas tree, while noting she was thinking of others during the season.

"🎁We are so thankful for our extra little gift this year!" Jill wrote alongside the hashtags #brothers and #rainbowbaby.

"🎄My heart goes out to anyone still hoping for a Christmas miracle and anyone experiencing loss this season," she concluded the post. "💞I pray you feel loved. 🙏🏻."

Last month, she praised her husband while offering some real talk about her new job as a mother of three, saying it was "no joke."

"I love fall & I love this guy even more! @derickdillard 😘" she captioned a post that included a picture of herself and Derick. "🍁I haven't been posting much recently because life with 3 boys is no joke! 😅 But seriously, we've just been catching up on life these days, settling into new routines & enjoying being a family of 5! 🥰💙"

Jill gave birth to the couple's "rainbow baby" in July after suffering a miscarriage, the couple said.

Freddy was originally due "later in July," she revealed at the time.

"He decided he wanted to come a little early (the day before big brother Samuel's birthday!), so we had our planned C-section a bit before originally planned," she said.