Jill Duggar Gets Birthday Tribute from Husband Derick Dillard as She Turns 32: 'Thankful Every Day for You'

Jill (Duggar) Dillard shares sons Israel David, Samuel Scott and Frederick Michael with husband Derick Dillard

Published on May 18, 2023 01:09 PM
Jill Duggar and Derrick Dillard
Jill Duggar, Derick Dillard. Photo: Jill Dillard/Instagram

Jill (Duggar) Dillard is feeling all the love as her husband Derick Dillard celebrates her 32nd birthday.

Derick, 34, commemorated his wife on her special day by sharing a loving tribute on Instagram Wednesday. His post featured a photo of the Counting On alum smiling from ear to ear while holding a bunny.

"Happy 32nd birthday to my lovely wife, @jillmdillard," he began. "Life with you is fun! I'm thankful every day for you, and I love you to the moon and back!"

Added Derick, "P.S. One of these years I'll remember to get you 3 bunnies named Nibbles, Fluffy, and Edna for your birthday, like you've always wanted ;)"

The Dillards have been married since 2014. Jill previously revealed her tips for maintaining a healthy marriage, including how couples should "have sex often."

"You both need this time together regularly (3-4 times a week is a good start. lol)," she wrote on her family's blog in 2019. "And when you may not be able to actually have intercourse for a period of time or for health issues, find other ways to have fun and be intimate."

Jill and Derick share sons Israel David, 8, Samuel Scott, 5, and Frederick "Freddy" Michael, 7 months. Their youngest son arrived in July 2022 after Jill suffered a miscarriage.

"Frederick means 'Peaceful Ruler' and Michael means 'Gift from God,'" Duggar wrote in a family blog post after her son's arrival. "The name Frederick also holds special meaning for us since it's Derick's name with 'Fre' added to the front, to make 'Fre-derick.' Similarly, Derick's name is a variation of his late dad's name, Rick, that his parents created by adding 'de' to the front of Rick to spell, 'de'-'rick,' literally meaning son 'of' (de) Rick."

"We were excited to settle on the name Frederick and incorporate both Derick's and his dad's name, by just adding 'Fre' to the beginning of Derick's name," she added.

JILL DUGGAR
Jill and Derick Dillard with their sons. JILL DUGGAR/INSTAGRAM

Jill previously spoke about what she has learned about parenting along the way.

"You learn things as you go along," she said in an interview with TLC. "We're far from mastering any skill of parenting, but we do pick up on little tips here and there from Derick's mom, my mom. We're always asking questions of other people."

