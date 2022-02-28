Jill Duggar Is Pregnant, Expecting 'Rainbow Baby' with Husband Derrick After Miscarriage: 'So Thankful'

"We are expecting our rainbow baby due July 2022," the couple announced on their family blog Sunday

The Counting On alum, 30, and her husband announced on Sunday that they are expecting another baby after suffering a miscarriage last October.

The pair teased that they've been "keeping a little secret," before they sharing the exciting news via their family blog.

"Ever since we were devastated last fall by the miscarriage of our sweet baby, River Bliss, we have prayed that, if it was God's will, he would bless us with another baby," the parents, who share sons Israel David, 6, and Samuel Scott, 4, wrote.

"We are excited to announce that God has answered our prayers and we are expecting our rainbow baby due July 2022!" they revealed.

JILL DUGGAR Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard | Credit: JILL DUGGAR/INSTAGRAM

Jill and Derrick, 32, added, "We are so thankful for a healthy baby and pregnancy so far and we look forward to finding out the gender soon!"

Last year, the former TLC star shared the news of her miscarriage on YouTube and Instagram by posting a video documenting her early pregnancy journey.

In the emotional clip, Jill and Derrick can be seen waiting for the results of a pregnancy test before finding out that it's positive. They later tell their sons about the happy news and celebrate the occasion with a pizza party.

"We recently found out that we were expecting our third baby," the couple wrote in a statement alongside the video on their website. "We were all thrilled! It was fun to see so much joy in the boys' faces as we shared the news with them."

"They were full of questions and so excited as we talked about the pregnancy and how they would get to be involved along the way and after baby was born."

"However, a few days later we started miscarrying," the statement continued. "Even though it was too early to tell the baby's gender, we picked a name that we feel encompasses our baby's significance and the life we will always remember: River Bliss Dillard."

They went on to explain their reasoning behind the name. "One meaning for River is 'tranquil'…and here in Arkansas, rivers are often a serene, beautiful escape in nature," they wrote, adding that River also has various mentions in the Bible.

"Our baby doesn't get to live here with us on earth, but is forever with the source of the river of life, in the presence of the Lord!" they said. "And we chose Bliss for a middle name because our baby is living in perfect bliss with the Lord and was such a gift that brought immense joy and happiness to us even though only with us here on earth for a short time."

Days after her miscarriage, the mother of two shared a series of clips on her Instagram Story to express her gratitude for the support from family and friends during this "crazy season."

"I just wanted to hop on here really quickly — it's been a little bit since I've shown my face on here," she said at the time. "As y'all know, it's been kind of a crazy season for us with the recent loss of our baby River."