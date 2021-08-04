Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard Enjoy Family Time with Sons at Playground: 'Basketball and Pizza'

The Dillards' fun-filled weekend was one for the books!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Sharing photos from the occasion on Instagram, the Counting On alum included pics of her two children and her husband eating pizza together as well as shots of the trio on the playground and shooting hoops.

"Playground + basketball + pizza + family = weekend well spent! 🍕🥰," Jill, 30, wrote. "🤗 How was your weekend? Are you ready for this week? #familytime #dillardfamily2021 #pizzapicnic🍕 #summer2021 #israeldillard #samueldillard @derickdillard #derickdillard."

Jill (Duggar) Dillard Credit: Jill (Duggar) Dillard/Instagram

Two months prior, the former reality star and her young sons spent an afternoon outdoors as they "took advantage of the 'nice' rainy weather" in early June.

"[We] got swimsuits on, grabbed cookies and went outside! 😄," she wrote on Instagram alongside multiple photos from the outing. "After the rain, we had to have a coffee can fire to warm up ... and of course you can't have a fire without s'mores! 🍫😋."

Jill (Duggar) Dillard Credit: Jill (Duggar) Dillard/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

And for Jill's 30th birthday in May, the family of four "escaped for a couple nights" to visit the Buffalo National River in Arkansas.

Jill and Derick, 32, also recently celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary. Commemorating the occasion on Instagram, the former 19 Kids and Counting star shared photos from the pair's wedding alongside a heartfelt message.

Jill (Duggar) Dillard Credit: Jill (Duggar) Dillard/Instagram

"🌱 @derickdillard I could've never imagined at the time all we'd face together and where we'd be now, but I'm forever grateful for you always by my side! 🌳," she wrote in June. "💞Thank you for being my man and loving and leading through thick and thin! You're my bestie for the restie! 😘💋."