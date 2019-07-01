Jill Duggar Defends Reading Kama Sutra on Anniversary Trip After Her Christian Beliefs Are Questioned

Jill Duggar Dillard is clarifying her decision to read the Kama Sutra on her recent anniversary trip.

Last week, the Counting On star, 28, opened up about her weekend getaway to Branson, Missouri for her five-year wedding anniversary to husband Derick Dillard.

While their weekend was filled with many activities, it was the couple’s time in the bedroom that particularly stood out to many of her fans.

One of the photos in Jill’s Instagram slideshow last week included a snap of their sexy setup, which featured the Kama Sutra, a massage oil candle, a plate of Skittles, and a game scorecard that had “Bedroom Edition” written across the top.

Several of Jill’s fans, however, were less than pleased by her decision to share her sex life so publicly and slammed the reality star in the comments section of the post.

Jill was also attacked for reading the Kama Sutra, which has roots in Hinduism and includes chapters on same-sex and group sex relationships and when adultery is deemed acceptable — both of which conflict with Bible teachings.

“No offense to y’all but I don’t want to know what goes on in between the sheets! Please keep it PG remember you were raised a Christian,” wrote one fan.

Image zoom Jill Dillard/Instagram

RELATED: Jill Duggar and Husband Play Bedroom Seduction Game and Read Kama Sutra for 5-Year Anniversary

“Some things should be private and that’s it. It’s not about conservativity or fundamentalism (I’m a liberal atheist bisexual woman), but about common sense,” noted someone else. “Especially while preaching modesty by Bible standards at the same time that you’re telling the world what you do inside your bedroom (with a Hinduist book) to thousands and thousands of people.”

“Bible open in the background, Kama Sutra and massage oil in the foreground…just weird. Why oh why do you feel the need to post this? You wear modest clothing to keep your body covered, yet you share intimate details about your sex life with the world? This is very odd to me,” another user pointed out.

“Am surprised you would read the Kama Sutra, it is Hindu. You are inviting Satan into your marriage,” someone else added.

“Really shocked Jill,” one fan wrote. “You’ve always been a massive role model for me. Right from when I was first converted. This has really bummed me out ☹️☹️☹️.”

RELATED: Jill Dillard Says She’s ‘So in Love’ with Husband Derick as She Shares Kissing Photo of Couple

In response to the major backlash, Jill added a note at the bottom of her post and defended her and Derick’s decisions.

“We are not recommending the Kama Sutra,” she wrote. “We believe marriage is ordained by God and husbands and wives should filter everything they read and hear together through the lense [sic] of the Bible and not practice anything unbiblical.”

“The little book pictured is a modern, smaller, cleaner, edited version that doesn’t focus on spiritual aspects, homosexual, or other extramarital relationships, and again, we don’t take everything in there either as the truth,” the mom of two added. ‘It is always good to be aware and careful of what we allow into our minds, hearts and marriages.”

“We’ve not read the actual Kama Sutra and only promote biblical marriage (i.e. between a man and woman who are married),” she finished. “We just wanted to clarify since there has been a lot of discussion after this post.❤️”

Image zoom Jill and Derick Dillard Jill Dillard/Instagram

RELATED: Jill Duggar Discusses Her Sex Life and Gives Bedroom Tips: ‘3-4 Times a Week Is a Good Start’

Jill’s recent post on Instagram isn’t the only time she has opened up about her sex life with Derick, 30.

A few weeks ago, the Counting On star revealed how she keeps her marriage successful by providing her followers with some tips in a blog post on the Dillard Family website, including how imperative it is to have sex often.

“You both need this time together regularly (3-4 times a week is a good start),” the mom of two wrote in the post.

“When you may not be able to actually have intercourse for a period of time or for health issues, find other ways to have fun and be intimate,” she explained. “Guard against fulfilling sexual desires alone. Be open with your spouse about your desires and change things up to keep it exciting!”

Jill also suggested getting “new lingerie (online is an easy way to buy!) as a surprise gift for birthdays, holidays, vacations or whenever.”

Image zoom Jill and Derick Dillard D Dipasupil/Getty

RELATED: Derick and Jill Duggar Dillard’s ‘Covenant Marriage’ Explained

The TLC star noted she was speaking out because she was “so tired of people saying when we were just getting to know each other, and then as newlyweds too, was stuff like, ‘Oh you just wait’… or… ‘You’re just in that newlywed phase.’”

However, Jill did admit that a fading intimacy is common, in part due to children and work schedules, but encouraged her readers to keep the “fire in their marriage” alive.

“One thing I think we need to recognize is that the fire in your marriage doesn’t have to die out! But like a fire, sometimes, and more so during some seasons than others, you need to be intentional, proactive and work hard to keep the fire going,” she continued.

“I don’t claim to know everything about marriage, or to be presenting some solve-all advice, and I’m only really speaking to wives here, but I hope you find some of these tips to be encouraging,” Jill added.

Jill and Derick were married on June 21, 2014, before a congregation of more than 1,000 family and friends in her hometown of Springdale, Arkansas. The couple have two children — sons Israel David, 4, and Samuel Scott, 1.