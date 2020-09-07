Her decision to drink a "regular" piña colada was met with an outpouring of positive comments from fans

Jill Duggar Confirms She Drank an Alcoholic Piña Colada During Date Night with Derick Dillard

Over the weekend, the former Counting On star and her husband enjoyed a date night out — a regular activity they've had to put on pause in recent months due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"🥰Date night with my favorite person @derickdillard ❤️ We’ve missed our regular date night outings during covid and have had lots of in home dates, but we were able to swap childcare with friends last night for a date!" she captioned an Instagram photo of herself sitting in the restaurant at a table with Derick, 31, with whom she shares sons Samuel Scott, 3, and Israel David, 5.

She added the hashtags: "#blessedbeyondmeasure❤️#datenight #hubbytime #stillhoneymooning❤️."

After posting the photo, she was met with an outpouring of comments, including one from a user who noticed Jill's drink, which the mother of two confirmed was alcoholic.

"Drink looks amazing what is it?" the account holder asked.

"A piña colada ☺️🍹" replied Jill, 29.

The commenter then questioned: "virgin pina colada or regular?"

Jill responded: "regular."

"And that is completely ok. Everything in moderation. And even Jesus drank wine. You are obviously not overindulging. Congratulations on making a life of your own. You are still doing what Jesus would do, so relax everybody!!!!!!" wrote an account holder.

"Good for you, Jill!!" wrote another.

"HELL YES JILL! Live yo best life girl!!!!🙌😍" said an Instagram user.

Said yet another, "get it girl!!! We love you! Enjoy your life with your man and those beautiful boys❤️🙌🏻."

In July, Jill looked cute and confident modeling swimsuits from what looks to be her backyard in an Instagram post sponsored by modest brand ModLi.

“🏖New Swimwear!! #sponsored 🤗 💦Are you spending a lot of extra time in the water this year? ☀️Pools might not be open yet, but we are enjoying lots of quality family time in the backyard with water play! 💙” wrote Jill.

Jill said she was “so excited” to find the modest apparel retailer because “all of their swimwear is UPF50 and they have so many cute swim & sport clothing options everyone will love!”

In two photos, she wore a cap-sleeve swim top paired with a printed swim skort. Next, she modeled waterproof leggings, long biker shorts and two swim tanks with tie rushing on both sides.

“I like modest coverage without being covered head to toe 😁” one fan said.