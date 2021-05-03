Jill Duggar Dillard Posts About Importance of 'Community' amid Brother Josh Duggar’s Arrest

"We need others for support, prayer ... people to do life with and so much more!" Jill Duggar Dillard captioned her uplifting Sunday post

Jill Duggar Dillard is leaning on those around her.

After the arrest of her brother Josh Duggar for child pornography charges, the former Counting On star posted about how she's tapping into her "community" as of late.

"☕️👱🏼‍♀️👧🏾👩🏻‍🦰We were reminded this morning in church about how important community is!" Jill, 29, wrote alongside a photo of herself holding a Starbucks cup on Sunday. "🙏🏻I think I've brought this up before, but I've literally prayed for good community!! We need others for support, prayer ... people to do life with and so much more!"

She continued, "😷I know this last year has tested all of us so much, but sometimes it's in the difficult times that you see more clearly who your people are as they become the hands and feet of Jesus!"

Jill rounded out her post by asking readers: "Do you have good community or are you in a season where you're praying for and being intentional to build community (...yeah, sometimes it takes some work!)?" She then concluded by asking her followers to share who they're "grateful for today," adding that she "has a growing list!"

On Thursday, the U.S. Marshals Service confirmed to PEOPLE that Josh, 33, was taken into custody by Homeland Security. Two charges were brought against him: one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

The 19 Kids and Counting alum allegedly used the internet to download material of child sexual abuse, "some of which depicts the sexual abuse of children under the age of 12, in May 2019," according to a press release. If he is convicted, he faces up to 20 years of imprisonment and fines up to $250,000 on each count.

Josh pleaded not guilty to the charges on Friday while appearing in court virtually via Zoom. The reality star's attorneys opted to forgo having the judge read out the charges he's facing. If Josh is granted bail, U.S Chief Magistrate Judge Erin L. Wiedemann ordered that he will have to be "in a residence where there's no minor in the home."

"Josh Duggar has been charged in a two-count indictment. He has pled not guilty to both charges and we intend to defend this case aggressively and thoroughly. In this country, no one can stop prosecutors from charging a crime. But when you're accused, you can fight back in the courtroom — and that is exactly what Josh intends to do," his attorneys, Justin Gelfand, Travis W. Story and Greg Payne, said in a statement.

Josh will remain in an Arkansas detention center as he awaits a bond hearing.

Josh Duggar

Jill and husband Derick Dillard previously gave a statement to PEOPLE, before the nature of Josh's charges was made public.

"We just found out this information yesterday," they said in their Friday statement. "It is very sad."

Jill, meanwhile, has had a rocky relationship with her family over the years. Her inability to dictate many aspects of her life resulted in her and Derick, 32, distancing themselves from the famous bunch.