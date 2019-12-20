Jill Duggar Chopped Off 14 Inches of Her Hair to Donate: 'It Felt So Much Lighter Right Away'

New year, new ‘do.

On Friday, Jill (Duggar) Dillard revealed that she chopped off a significant amount of hair — two or three years’ worth, by her estimation — in a post on her family website.

“I usually get my hair trimmed twice a year and it was getting to be that time of year,” she said. “I wanted to get a little more cut off than I did last time and wanted to get it done soon because it was getting to be hard to manage, the boys were getting tangled in it, I was sitting on it and the weight was contributing to headaches!”

“I got to thinking about it and got excited thinking that if I got a little bit more taken off then I’d have enough to donate to an organization that makes free wigs for people who have lost their hair,” she continued.

Jill, 28, ended up getting about 14 inches cut off, “plus whatever was cut off additionally after that to even things up and add some layers,” seeing as most organizations require 8-12 inches.

“I love it and it felt so much lighter right away!” she said. “It had gotten so hard to manage that I was wearing it up most of the time, so I’m looking forward to being able to wear it down more now!”

“Fun fact: I didn’t have my hair trimmed for the first time until I was about 14 years old and haven’t had more than 4-6 inches taken off until this week,” she added.

Continuing, the Counting On star said she wants to donate her hair “to be used in a wig for kids or people who have lost their hair, like my mother-in-law when she was battling cancer over five years ago,” and asked her fans for their recommendations.

Alongside several photos of her haircut, Jill also posted a nine-minute YouTube video documenting the process from start to finish — including the moment she got home and showed husband Derick Dillard, who said she looked “cute.”

