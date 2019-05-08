Jill Duggar Celebrates Husband Derick Dillard's First Year of Law School with a Pizza Party

It’s clear that Jill Duggar Dillard thinks husband Derick Dillard is a slice above the rest.

The couple celebrated a big milestone on Tuesday: Derick completing his first year of law school.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

And in honor of his big achievement, Jill, 27, threw her husband a pizza party on Tuesday.

In addition to sharing photos of the pizza she made using a recipe she features on her website, the mother of two wrote on Instagram, “Whoop whoop! 🎉 This guy just finished his first year of law school today!! 🙌🏻🤗😁 Pizza party to celebrate. ❤️🍕”

The couple share sons Samuel Dillard, 1, and Israel Dillard, 4, who was there for all of the cheesy celebrations, which she also documented in her Instagram stories.

In one of the photos Duggar Dillard posted, Israel can be seen thoroughly enjoying the family recipe.

Jill Dillard/Instagram

Israel Duggar Jill Dillard/Instagram

In August, Duggar Dillard gushed over her how much she loves her husband in a sweet, black-and-white Instagram post showing the two of them sharing a kiss.

“@derickdillard you’re my fave!” she captioned the picture. “Can’t imagine my life without you! 💕😍.”

The reality star also added the hashtags, “#sogratefultoGod #soinlove #besthubbyever #bestpapaever.”

Jill Duggar's pizza party Jill Dillard/Instagram

Recently, Duggar Dillard had to defend herself after she revealed she killed a wasp and bee that entered her home.

“No, just no!” she wrote on Instagram, while showing pictures of the dead bugs.

RELATED: Jill Duggar Dillard Showcases Her New Henna Tattoo in Sweet Bathtime Photo of Baby Samuel

“I spent several minutes yesterday trying to kill a wasp that come into the house and in the meantime also killed a bee, then killed ANOTHER wasp today!” she added.

Duggar Dillard added that killing the critters was just a matter of protecting her family.

She continued, “Israel was helping protect Sam while I kept telling him how I wished @derickdillard was home at that moment to kill the flying, stinging insect!”

RELATED: How Jill Duggar Is Teaching Her Sons — Ages 3 and 1 — About Sex

In August, Duggar Dillard also revealed on Instagram post that she had found a way to teach her two kids about sexual reproduction.

“Want to teach your kids about the 🐦 and the 🐝 before someone else does, but you don’t know where to start? Someone in our small group told us about these books (4 book set) and we love them!” Jill, 27, captioned a photo of The Story of Me.