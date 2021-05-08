Jill Duggar Celebrates Husband Derick Dillard's Law School Graduation: 'So Proud of My Man'

Jill Duggar Dillard couldn't be prouder of her husband Derick Dillard on his law school graduation day.

The Counting On alum celebrated Derick on her Instagram Story Saturday, sharing a mirror selfie of the pair all dressed up for the University of Arkansas School of Law graduation ceremony.

"Getting ready for graduation! So proud of my man!" she captioned the post.

On his own Instagram page the day prior, Derick, 32, reflected on his education journey, posting a photo from his undergrad graduation 10 years ago.

"My mom reminded me it was exactly 10 years ago today I graduated from OSU's School of Accounting, and tomorrow I will graduate from the UA School of Law," he began in the lengthy caption before giving a Mother's Day shoutout to his mom and wife Jill, 29, with whom he shares sons Israel David, 5, and Samuel Scott, 3.

"My mom was my biggest supporter during that time, and my wife has helped me make it through law school," he wrote. "I couldn't have done it without either of them, and they both continue to be my biggest supporters. Happy Mother's Day to Jill and my mom!"

"You're the best! So proud of you and excited for tomorrow! 👏😘💞Praise the Lord!🙌," Jill commented on her husband's post.

Jill's family, first made famous on the TLC series 19 Kids and Counting, has recently been in the spotlight after her older brother Josh Duggar was charged with possessing and receiving child pornography. (He pled not guilty and has been released pending his July 6 trial).

Jill and Derick gave a statement to PEOPLE following his arrest last week but before the nature of Josh's charges was made public. "We just found out this information yesterday," they said. "It is very sad."

Days later, Jill posted about how she's tapping into her "community" as of late.

"We were reminded this morning in church about how important community is!" she wrote alongside a photo of herself holding a Starbucks cup on Sunday. "🙏🏻I think I've brought this up before, but I've literally prayed for good community!! We need others for support, prayer ... people to do life with and so much more!"

She continued, "I know this last year has tested all of us so much, but sometimes it's in the difficult times that you see more clearly who your people are as they become the hands and feet of Jesus!"

Jill concluded her post by asking readers: "Do you have good community or are you in a season where you're praying for and being intentional to build community (...yeah, sometimes it takes some work!)?" She then concluded by asking her followers to share who they're "grateful for today," adding that she "has a growing list!"

The TLC reality star has had a rocky relationship with her family over the years. Her inability to dictate many aspects of her life resulted in her and Derick distancing themselves from the famous bunch.