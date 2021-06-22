Jill Duggar Dillard Celebrates 7th Wedding Anniversary to Husband Derick: I'm Forever Grateful'

Jill Duggar Dillard is celebrating her seventh year of marriage to husband Derick Dillard!

The former 19 Kids and Counting star, 30, commemorated the anniversary with a sweet Instagram post on Monday. Alongside several photos from the couple's wedding, she thanked Derick, 32, for standing with her "through thick and thin."

"7 years ago today we said 'I do' and became husband and wife! 🤗 *swipe to see pics*➡️" she captioned the post. "🌱 @derickdillard I could've never imagined at the time all we'd face together and where we'd be now, but I'm forever grateful for you always by my side! 🌳"

She concluded, "💞Thank you for being my man and loving and leading through thick and thin! You're my bestie for the restie! 😘💋"

On her Instagram Story, Jill shared a video of herself and Derick looking up the symbols traditionally associated with year seven of marriage - something she said they do every year.

Typically, the two materials given as gifts for a seventh anniversary are copper and wool, they discovered. While scrolling through gift ideas, Derick jokingly suggested that anyone celebrating the milestone could gift their significant other a pet sheep.

"You just say, 'Babe, go out in the yard to see your seventh anniversary gift,'" he said.

Jill and Derick share two sons: Israel David, 6, and Samuel Scott, 3. On Sunday, Jill shared a tribute to her husband for Father's Day, writing that he is the "best dad" to their kids.

"The boys look up to you so much and want to be just like you!" she captioned a series of photos of Derick with Israel and Samuel hiking, playing mini golf, and spending time with their pup Fenna.

In May, Jill celebrated her 30th birthday with Derick and the kids, taking a fun-filled trip to the Buffalo National River in Arkansas.

"It was so nice to get away in nature together on Derick's break this week! No cell service and wifi are nice sometimes," Jill captioned her Instagram post at the time, which featured several photos of her family enjoying their time away from home. "We hiked, swam, camped, s'mores'ed, saw lots of critters and even some elk, explored and just chilled ... as much as you can chill with 2 active kids begging for attention."

Derick honored Jill with a heartfelt birthday tribute posted on Instagram. Of the several images included in his post, the accountant shared a photo of Jill posing in front of large gold balloons that read "30" and a snap of her wearing a flower crown and "birthday girl" ribbon on her blouse while posing with the couple's sons.