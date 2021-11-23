Jill Duggar Celebrates 8 Years Since Husband Derick Asked Her to Date: 'Thanks for Being My Man'

Jill (Duggar) Dillard is marking a milestone in her relationship with husband Derick Dillard.

On Monday, the 19 Kids and Counting alum, 30, shared that it was the 8-year anniversary of when Derick asked her to start dating.

"Today marks 8 years since Derick officially asked me to start dating him!" she wrote alongside a few throwback pics of the couple. "My dad and I traveled to Nepal (where Derick was working for a couple years) to meet him and we spent 2 weeks together over Thanksgiving!"

"I love you so much @derickdillard 💞" she continued. "Thanks for loving Jesus and pointing me to Him! And thanks for being my man, my rock, my biggest supporter, the shoulder I cry on and my very best friend!🥂 Here's to forever with you my love!"

Jill and Derick, 32, wed in 2014 and have since welcomed two children together: Israel, 6, and Samuel, 4. Last month, they opened up about the recent miscarriage of their third child together.

"We recently found out that we were expecting our third baby," the couple wrote in a statement on their website at the time. "We were all thrilled! It was fun to see so much joy in the boys' faces as we shared the news with them. They were full of questions and so excited as we talked about the pregnancy and how they would get to be involved along the way and after baby was born."

"However, a few days later we started miscarrying," they continued. "Even though it was too early to tell the baby's gender, we picked a name that we feel encompasses our baby's significance and the life we will always remember: River Bliss Dillard."

Jill and Derick Dillard Jill and Derick Dillard | Credit: Jill Dillard/Instagram

Jill later shared another update with fans, saying they were "taking more family time, kind of regrouping and getting back into some normal rhythms."

"Just wanted to hop on here and say thank you to family and friends who have reached out and supported us," she said in an Instagram video posted a few days after the original statement. "Bringing us meals, cleaning our house, all the things."

The Duggar family, made famous by former TLC series' 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On, has made headlines in recent months after Jill's brother Josh Duggar was arrested in April for receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material.

Amid Josh's legal woes, TLC canceled Counting On in June. In their statement at the time, the network said it felt it was "important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately."