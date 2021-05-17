Jill Duggar Celebrates 30th Birthday with Husband Derick Dillard and Their Kids: I'm 'So Thankful'

"It was so nice to get away in nature together," Jill Duggar said

Jill Duggar Dillard just turned 30 — and she got to celebrate the milestone occasion with her husband, Derick Dillard, and their two children on a fun-filled trip.

To commemorate the special occasion, the Dillard family "escaped for a couple nights" and visited the Buffalo National River in Arkansas.

"It was so nice to get away in nature together on Derick's break this week! No cell service and wifi are nice sometimes," Jill captioned her Instagram post on Sunday, which featured several photos of her family enjoying their time away from home. "We hiked, swam, camped, s'mores'ed, saw lots of critters and even some elk, explored and just chilled ... as much as you can chill with 2 active kids begging for attention."

Jill also shared a post on her actual birthday, which fell on Monday. "So thankful for the amazing family time and fun birthday celebrations the past few days. I think I learned well from my little bro @siandlaurenduggar how to milk a birthday. 😋," she wrote alongside several more photos from her family trip.

"Thanks babe, @derickdillard for all the fun and thoughtful celebrations ... & everyone else for the well wishes and gifts! 💞," she continued. "🥂Happily ready for my 30's now! 🥳."

Jill (Duggar) Dillard Credit: Jill Dillard/Instagram

Derick, 32, honored Jill with a heartfelt birthday tribute posted on Instagram. Of the several images included in his post, the accountant shared a photo of Jill posing in front of large gold balloons that read "30" and a snap of her wearing a flower crown and "birthday girl" ribbon on her blouse while posing with the couple's sons.

"Happy 30th birthday to my beautiful bride, @jillmdillard 🎂💥✨🥰 ," he wrote. "These past 7 years have been extremely trying, but navigating life with my best friend has not only made it more bearable but also exciting and adventurous. Your Christ-like attitude continues to inspire and challenge me to be more like our Savior, Jesus Christ."

"You are an amazing wife and mother. Thank you for who you are and all the sacrifices you constantly make for our family! I love you, and I know our boys love you too! 😘❤️," he added.