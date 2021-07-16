Jessa Duggar's Kids Enjoy Pears from Backyard Tree as Jill Calls Her Sister a 'Great Mama'

Jessa, 28, posted a slideshow of photos of her kids — sons Spurgeon, 5, and Henry, 4, and daughter Ivy, 2 — on Instagram Friday, and Jill, 30, sent her love in the comments section.

"The kids' backyard fort is built around a giant pear tree, and they love sampling the fruit!" Jessa, who is currently pregnant with her fourth child with husband Ben Seewald, captioned her post.

"So fun! Great mama!" commented Jill, who shares sons Israel David, 6, and Samuel Scott, 3, with her husband Derick Dillard.

Last week, Jill and Jessa met up with a few TLC crew members on the heels of the news that their family's reality show, Counting On, had been canceled.

Jill documented the meet-up on her Instagram Story, sharing a photo of the group. "Loved getting to do lunch with some of our old crew family today!" she wrote. "These guys are some of the best! Love y'all!"

Jill and Derick, 32, had not been featured on Counting On in recent years; their 2017 exit came as Derick faced backlash for expressing transphobic sentiments online. Jill has also distanced herself from her highly-religious, ultra-conservative family — she told fans in March that she hadn't been to her parents' Arkansas home in "a couple [of] years."

Jessa and Jill Duggar Credit: Courtesy Jill Dillard

TLC confirmed on June 29 that it would not be producing additional seasons of Counting On, noting that the network felt it was "important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately."