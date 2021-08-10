Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard Visit Little People, Big World's Roloff Family During Oregon Trip

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard previously appeared on TLC's Counting On, while Jeremy and Zach Roloff found fame on the network's Little People, Big World

Two TLC worlds are colliding!

Jeremy's wife, Audrey Roloff, shared a photo from the Dillards' visit on Instagram Monday, writing in the caption it had been a "FULL weekend" that included "hanging with friends in town who live across the country."

In the picture, Jill, 30, and Derick, 32, are seen happily smiling as they pose for a group shot with Jeremy, 31, and Audrey, 30.

Audrey — who is expecting her third child with Jeremy — added in her post that she's enjoying "soaking up these August summer nights in Oregon that always seem to be the most magical."

Jill posted several Instagram snapshots of her family's beach day out with Zach, 31, and his wife Tori Roloff.

For the seaside outing, both couples were joined by their respective children — the Dillards are parents to sons Israel David, 6, and Samuel Scott, 3, while Zach and Tori share son Jackson Kyle, 4, and daughter Lilah Ray, 20 months.

"Second day in Oregon!" Jill captioned her post. "Sam made his own #haystackrock in #cannonbeach , then we grabbed some clam chowder from #mosseafoodandchowder and went for a little drive before landing back at #seasidebeach where we grabbed ice cream and chilled with our new friends @toriroloff & @zroloff07 around a beach fire complete with s'mores!"

The Roloff brothers found fame on TLC's Little People, Big World when it premiered in 2006. Though Zach continues to be a part of the long-running reality series, Jeremy parted ways with the show in 2018 following 17 seasons.

Jill and Derick previously appeared on the network's 19 Kids and Counting spinoff, Counting On. The pair exited the series in 2017 as Derick faced backlash for expressing transphobic sentiments online.

Earlier this year, the couple spoke out about Counting On amid news of its cancellation, sharing that it had "been over 4 years now since we chose to step away from the show, and, although we were initially barred from sharing our decision to leave the show, we have opened up a little more recently on our social media."

"During our years on the show, we had many great experiences with the network, and several of the crew members have even become like family to us!" they said in a statement. "However, we also faced many pressures and some unexpected challenges which forced us to step away from the show in an effort to gain more control over our own lives and to do what was best for our family."