Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard 'Finally' Meet Jessa Duggar's 'Cutie' Newborn Daughter Fern
Jessa (Duggar) Seewald and Ben Seewald welcomed their fourth child together in July
Jessa (Duggar) Seewald's newborn daughter has officially met her aunt Jill (Duggar) Dillard.
On Wednesday, Jill posted a photo on her Instagram Story from her and husband Derek Dillard's first time meeting baby Fern, Jessa's fourth child with husband Ben Seewald. The couple posed for a photo as Jill, 30, held her niece.
"We finally got to meet this cutie last night," Jill captioned the post. "Thanks @jessaseewald & @ben_seewald for filling my baby snuggles tank."
Fern also recently spent time with her grandparents Michael and Guinn Seewald. Sharing a post featuring a photo of the pair with their youngest grandchild, Jessa, 28, wrote: "Sweet time with grandparents at a family wedding this past weekend!"
Jessa and Ben welcomed Fern in July. The Counting On alum announced her pregnancy in February after previously suffering a pregnancy loss.
Jessa and Ben, 26, are also parents to sons Spurgeon Elliot, 5, and Henry Wilberforce, 4, as well as daughter Ivy Jane, 2.
In recent months, the Duggar family has made headlines due to Jill and Jessa's brother Josh Duggar's ongoing child pornography case.
Following his April arrest, the 33-year-old pleaded not guilty to receiving and possessing child pornography. He was later released from prison to third-party custodians LaCount and Maria Reber as he awaits trial, which has been delayed to November.