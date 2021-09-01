Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard 'Finally' Meet Jessa Duggar's 'Cutie' Newborn Daughter Fern

Jessa (Duggar) Seewald and Ben Seewald welcomed their fourth child together in July

Jessa (Duggar) Seewald's newborn daughter has officially met her aunt Jill (Duggar) Dillard.

On Wednesday, Jill posted a photo on her Instagram Story from her and husband Derek Dillard's first time meeting baby Fern, Jessa's fourth child with husband Ben Seewald. The couple posed for a photo as Jill, 30, held her niece.

"We finally got to meet this cutie last night," Jill captioned the post. "Thanks @jessaseewald & @ben_seewald for filling my baby snuggles tank."

Fern also recently spent time with her grandparents Michael and Guinn Seewald. Sharing a post featuring a photo of the pair with their youngest grandchild, Jessa, 28, wrote: "Sweet time with grandparents at a family wedding this past weekend!"

jill dillard, jessa seewald Credit: Jill Dillard/Instagram; Inset: Jessa Seewald/Instagram

Jessa and Ben, 26, are also parents to sons Spurgeon Elliot, 5, and Henry Wilberforce, 4, as well as daughter Ivy Jane, 2.

