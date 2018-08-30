Jill (Duggar) Dillard couldn’t be more in love with her husband Derick Dillard.

The former Counting On star gushed about Derick on Instagram Wednesday when she shared a black-and-white photo of the couple sharing a smooch — more than four years after they had their first kiss on their wedding day.

“@derickdillard you’re my fave!” Jill, 27, captioned the photo of herself and Derick, 29. “Can’t imagine my life without you! 💕😍.”

She added the hashtags, “#sogratefultoGod #soinlove #besthubbyever #bestpapaever.”

Earlier this week, the parents of two enjoyed a sushi date together.

“Getting some much-needed date time with this pretty woman! Thanks mom/mima @cldilla for watching the boys! #datetime #nokids #sushi,” Derick, who was fired from the TLC series last year after making controversial comments, captioned an Instagram photo of the pair.

Since the duo tied the knot before a congregation of more than 1,000 family and friends at the Cross Church in Jill’s hometown of Springdale, Arkansas, in June 2014, they’ve expanded their family.

They welcomed firstborn son, Israel, in April 2015, and Jill gave birth to second son Samuel in July 2017.

Last week, Jill shared in an Instagram post that she’s discovered a way to teach her two children about the reproductive process at an early age.

“Want to teach your kids about the 🐦 and the 🐝 before someone else does, but you don’t know where to start? Someone in our small group told us about these books (4 book set) and we love them!” Jill captioned a photo of The Story of Me.

“Designed for ages 3-5, and using age-appropriate language and illustrations, this book explains to young children the marvelous body God gave them,” the book’s description reads.

