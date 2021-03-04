Meet Fenna! Jill and Derick Dillard Add a Puppy to Their Family of 4

There's a new member of the Dillard family!

On Tuesday, Jill (Duggar) Dillard and her husband Derick revealed the name of their adopted puppy: Fenna, a Dutch girl's name meaning "peace."

"We named her!" Jill, 29, said in a YouTube video earlier this week after explaining that they wanted a moniker that reflected Fenna's Belgian Malinois breed. "Her name is Fenna. We named her in the parking lot."

"We'll always remember where we were when we picked out her name," added Derick, 31. "We were eating Domino's in the PetSmart parking lot looking up Dutch girl names. And Fenna is a pretty name, we both liked it."

Jill and Derick, who wed in June 2014 and share two sons — Israel David, 5, and Samuel Scott, 3 — first announced their puppy news on Instagram and YouTube last week.

"After being cooped up for a while with the big winter storm and school still out for Israel, we decided to go visit some animals at the shelter!" the Counting On alums captioned a video showing them and their boys visiting an animal shelter and picking out their new dog.

In a later update, Jill admitted that their first night with Fenna was "super rough."

"Derick and I had a few moments of, 'Did we make the right decision? Is this a good thing? Is this not a good thing?'" the reality star explained. "Because she was getting a little flustered about going in her kennel."

Ultimately though, things seem to be going well for the family and their new addition.

"Loving our Fenna girl! 🥰" Jill captioned a sweet selfie showing her with Fenna and son Samuel on Wednesday.