Jessie James Decker on Finding Quality Time with Husband Eric During 'DwtS' : 'Being Busy Doesn't Affect Anything'

Jessie James Decker and her husband Eric Decker are always going to find time for each other — regardless of how much is on their plate.

The country star, 34, might have added competing on the 31st season of Dancing With the Stars to her list of projects (which also includes a music career, clothing line, cookbook authoring and raising three kids), but on Monday she told Janine Rubenstein, host of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, that no busy schedule can get in the way of the couple's love for each other.

"I think we just have such a strong foundation of a marriage ... Being busy doesn't affect anything," Decker says. "We just love each other."

Terry Wyatt/Getty

Decker says they also stay in constant contact whenever they're gone for projects, adding that just that morning, she and her husband had chatted about the kids while she was on her way to rehearse.

"We just love each other. We're happy. We're in love," she says. "And we are used to being busy bodies and we're there for each other. And I'm just very, I just am blessed to have [him as] my partner in this life."

The whole Decker crew was out in full force last week as they supported their mother's DWTS debut with pro Alan Bersten. Decker was greeted by Eric, 34, sons Forrest, 4, and Eric "Bubby" Thomas II, 7, and daughter Vivianne Rose, 8, for her big night. Last Monday, Eric shared a photo to his Instagram Stories, featuring the kids preparing to see their mom hit the ballroom floor, so they were just as excited as fans watching at home.

"Good luck Mommy and Alan," the kids said on camera.

After her cha-cha to "Sweet Home Alabama" earned her a 20 out of 40, the performer posted to Instagram that she was hoping to keep going in the competition.

"Yallllll I have never been more nervous in my career omg," she wrote. "I know I have a lot to work on but shoot I'm proud I worked hard and did the darn thing!!! I would love to stay in this and keep working hard!!"

Earlier this summer, the couple opened up to PEOPLE about the potential of making their crew a little bigger. As they explained, they're ready for whatever is to come.

"We're not planning on it, so we're just letting lives happen," Jessie said of having another baby at some point. "And if it happens, it's a blessing. If it doesn't, it wasn't meant to be, but we're not doing anything to not make it happen."

Jason Kempin/Getty

Decker will next be taking on "Elvis Night" on Dancing with the Stars, performing a foxtrot to "Trouble" tonight at 8 p.m. ET on Disney Plus. And she's already got one superfan in her corner: Son Forrest, who showed off his Elvis impression on her Instagram, will be cheering her on.

"My son is the biggest Elvis in the world ... of course, he chose the song that we're dancing to," she shared with PEOPLE Every Day. "So I wanna give him the best performance ever so that he gets excited for mom!"

