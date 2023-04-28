Jessica Williams Tells Her Younger Self: 'It's Always OK to Be Who You Are' (Exclusive)

Jessica Williams has a powerful message she wished she'd heard as a young girl.

As part of PEOPLE's 2023 Beautiful Issue, the Shrinking star wrote a letter to her younger self about embracing one's true self.

"For the record, I think your outfit looks great," begins Williams, 33. "I love that you want to dress yourself now even if you put your shirt on backwards like you did in this photo."

"It's so wonderful that you're such a big reader and love Clue mystery books so much," the former Daily Show correspondent continues. "I still can't believe you convinced your little brother to sing 'Bye Bye Bye' by NSYNC in a talent show in your living room."

"I just want you to know that it's always OK to be who you are even if it's different," Williams affirms. "Your voice matters, your thoughts matter, you matter."

"Beauty really is in the eye of the beholder," writes Wililams, "and we live in a society that is raised to celebrate one type of beauty more than others. And most of the time she will not look like you. That does not make you ugly or bad. Just different. And beautiful — because you are you."

She closes out the letter to herself, "Love, Jessica."

