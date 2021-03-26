Throwback Photos of the Late Jessica Walter
The award-winning actress and Arrested Development star died on March 23 at 80 years old
Jessica Walter's career spanned nearly five decades and included roles in everything from Clint Eastwood's directorial debut to Arrested Development.
In honor of her life and incredible legacy, we're taking a look back at her vintage photos. Here, a portrait for the film Lilith in 1964.
In 1966, she starred in The Group, an ensemble film about a group of girlfriends from college who live very different lives.
Walter played the catty Libby MacAusland, who successfully breaks into the publishing world — much to the surprise of her friends.
In a still from the film, Walter, Joanna Pettet and Shirley Knight talk over lunch.
Walter's most iconic characters would continue to be sharp-tongued, fashionably dressed women — lucky for us!
One more close-up from the film for good measure.
In July 1966, she was photographed at the airport in London.
There was no way you were raining on Jessica Walter's parade while she was filming Grand Prix in 1966.
The film — which was about fictional Formula One drivers — saw Walter's character, Pat Stoddard, having an affair with another driver, played by James Garner.
She also wore some iconic looks in the sports film, like this orange two-piece with embroidered pockets and gold heels.
And this white pants and go-go boots combination.
She was nominated for a Golden Globe in 1966 for most promising newcomer after her role in the film.
In 1968, Walter played Inez Braverman in the film Bye Bye Braverman. Right, she appears in a scene with George Segal.
In 1969, Walter starred in the TV movie Three's a Crowd. She also appeared in TV series like The Immortal, Mission: Impossible, The Most Deadly Game and more.
Walter was nominated for four Emmy awards and two Golden Globes throughout her career.
She was a stage performer, too. She appeared in several shows including Tartuffe and Photo Finish, and picked up Tony Awards for her turn in Anything Goes.
In 1971, Walter really made a splash when she appeared in Clint Eastwood's directorial debut, a psychological thriller called Play Misty for Me.
In the film, Walter played the role of Evelyn Draper, an obsessed fan who stalks Clint Eastwood's character, Dave Garver, a local radio disc jockey.
Walter was nominated for a Golden Globe in 1971 for best actress in a motion picture drama for her performance.
In 1972, Walter played Frederica Morgan in the TV movie Home for the Holidays, which is definitely not the cheery, holiday film you'd expect it would be.
In 1972, she acted alongside Neile Adams in the TV movie, Women in Chains.
In 1974, she would win her first and only Emmy for outstanding actress in a limited series for her titular role in Amy Prentiss, which she starred in from 1974 to 1975.
In 1975, she guest starred on The Carol Burnett Show, looking classy as ever.
In 1977, she was nominated for an Emmy again, this time for outstanding lead actress for a single appearance in a series for her turn in The Streets of San Francisco.
Walker appeared on eight episodes of The Love Boat from 1978 to 1985.
In 1980, she was nominated for an Emmy for best supporting actress in a drama series for her role as Melanie Townsend McIntyre on Trapper John, M.D.
She also appeared in various episodes of the iconic Murder, She Wrote from 1985 to 1994, playing multiple roles.
The actress, who really seemed to pop up everywhere, never stopped doing just that — you may recognize her from her one-off roles in shows like Law & Order or Good Girls, or recognize her voice from shows like Archer.
Walker enjoyed a long, successful career full of characters that people have grown to love.