Jessica Walter, Arrested Development and Archer Star, Dead at 80

Jessica Walter, award-winning actress and Arrested Development star, has died. She was 80.

Her daughter, Brooke Bowman, confirms to PEOPLE. Walter died in her sleep on Wednesday while staying at her home in New York City.

"It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of my beloved mom Jessica. A working actor for over six decades, her greatest pleasure was bringing joy to others through her storytelling both on screen and off," Bowman said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. "While her legacy will live on through her body of work, she will also be remembered by many for her wit, class and overall joie de vivre."

Jessica Walter

Walter's impressive career spanned nearly five decades and featured in a variety of roles including a turn in Clint Eastwood's directorial debut, Play Misty for Me to The Flamingo Kid. She also earned Emmy nominations for her work in both Trapper John M..D. and Streets of San Francisco. Walter won later won the coveted award for her role in Amy Prentiss.

Arrested DevelopmentSeason 5, Episode 11Jessica Walter Image zoom Credit: Netflix

But the actress was perhaps best known as Lucille Bluth in the Fox-turned Netflix hit Arrested Development. Her role as the eccentric matriarch earned her an Emmy nomination for outstanding supporting actress and two Screen Actors Guild Award nods.

Along with her work on screen, Walter was also a veteran stage performer, appearing in several shows including Tartuffe and Photo Finish, and picking up Tony Awards for her turn in Anything Goes.

Most recently, Walter voiced the character of Malory Archer on FXX's animated series Archer and made an appearance in an episode of American Housewife.