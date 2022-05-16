Jessica Szohr Is Engaged to NHL Player Brad Richardson: 'I Said Yes!'

XOXO, Jessica Szohr is engaged!

The Gossip Girl alum announced the happy news on Monday via Instagram, posting a picture of herself in her dazzling new ring next to fiancé Brad Richardson. she captioned the back-and-white image: "I said yes!"

Szohr and Richardson, both 37, are parents to 16-month-old daughter Bowie Ellie.

The center for the Vancouver Canucks posted a sweet tribute to his soon-to-be-wife on May 8 before he popped the question.

"Happy Mother's Day to an amazing mom and person," he wrote on Instagram alongside a carousel of images of Szohr with their daughter and with Richardson's older daughter, Lexi, with ex-wife Lauren Hunt. "We love you!"

When Szohr announced baby Bowie's birth, she also chose an elegant black-and-white photo — that time of her daughter's tiny hand.

"Added a little special sweetness to our family and some new direction to our journey on 1-11-21," Szohr wrote last year.

"This journey with Brad and Lexi has been one of the most beautiful experiences of my life," she continued. "To then create a human that is absolutely perfect in our eyes and put a feeling in my heart I didn't know existed is beyond words. I have all the feels and she is really something special."

Szohr revealed her pregnancy "surprise" in September 2020, writing on Instagram at the time that she was "Full of joy!"

Last March, her friend Nina Dobrev shared her first meeting with the then-2-month-old.

"BOWIE⚡️⚡️my baby gurl made a baby gurl. got to meet the newest (and cutest) member of the lil backpacks' and i'll tell you what… she's not only PERFECT, but she fits in with the squad perfectly 🎒😍 @jessicaszohr @brichardson15," the Vampire Diaries star wrote on Instagram.

In two other photos, Dobrev captured the new mom spending time with her baby girl.

Szohr commented on the post, "She loves her auntie Neens so much:) and you guys basically share a birthday:) I hope she is adventurous as you but doesn't get injured as much! ❤️ That's the protective mommy in me:)."

