Jessica Simpson is used to having her life play out in the media, but now she’s going to take her real-life adventures and turn them into a pilot for NBC.

“I often find myself thinking that no one could ever make up the things that actually happen in my life – so between the real-life elements and a great team of writers, I think we’ll have people laughing!” Simpson, 32, tells the Hollywood Reporter.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Simpson is teaming up with NBC and Fashion Star producer Electus for the scripted pilot, which they hope will be picked up and made into a series. Electus founder and chairman Ben Silverman calls Simpson “truly a modern-day Lucy with incredible comedic chops.”

Of course, Simpson is no stranger to a TV show based on her life. She and former husband Nick Lachey starred on the massively popular MTV reality show, Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica, which ran from 2003 to 2005.

This won’t be Simpson’s first time at bat at a pilot. She played a pop star named Jessica who attempted to become a news anchor on an ABC pilot in 2004, though the endeavor never made it to series.