Jessica Simpson Says She's 'Shocked' Sister Ashlee Wanted to Return to Reality TV

Ashlee Simpson-Ross is getting back to the small screen — and her sister Jessica Simpson did not see it coming.

E!’s upcoming docuseries Ashlee and Evan will track Simpson-Ross and her husband Evan Ross, Diana Ross’ son, as the couple records an album together and raises daughter Jagger Snow, almost 3, and Bronx Mowgli, the singer’s 9-year-old son with ex-husband Pete Wentz.

At Beautycon in Los Angeles, Simpson shared her surprise with Entertainment Tonight, saying, “I was shocked that she said yes to it because you’re mic-ed for everything.”

” ‘Wait, are you sure you want everything to be out there?’ She’s like, ‘Yeah, I’m really confident.’ ” continued Simpson to the outlet of her sister. “I was like, ‘Well, that’s what you have to have when you’re doing reality.’ You have to be confident in who you are and what you’re standing for, and I think that she is.”

So would Simpson ever consider reviving her own reality television career?

“Oh gosh no,” she told ET. “I am confident, but I also know how people can take your words and make them whatever they want to make them…I’m a loose cannon. I somehow always make for a one-liner here or there.”

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Simpson starred on her own reality show with ex-husband Nick Lachey, Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica, from 2003 to 2005. Simpson-Ross followed up with a spin-off, The Ashlee Simpson Show, from 2004 to 2005.

Simpson told ET that she will appear toward the end of Ashlee and Evan. “It’s definitely their journey together and discovering their music together, which is awesome. She’s out there singing again, which I couldn’t be more proud of,” Simpson told the outlet.

Earlier this year, Simpson-Ross told PEOPLE she was excited for the reality series, explaining, “It’s been 10 years for me where I’ve just been ‘mommy.’ It’s been an amazing 10 years but now we’re getting back into music.”

She added, “You get to see me diving back into that and the balance as a mom, getting back into my career and what I love to do.”