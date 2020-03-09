Jessica Simpson Doesn't Regret Newlyweds with Ex-Husband Nick Lachey: I'd 'Do It All Over Again'

Jessica Simpson previous opened up with her tell-all memoir, Open Book — and is now revealing that she has no regrets about letting the public into her life years ago at the young age of 22.

The singer, 39, said in a recent interview on On Air! with Ryan Seacrest that she doesn’t regret her reality show with ex-husband Nick Lachey, Newlyweds, despite their breakup after four years of marriage.

“We were newlyweds,” Simpson said. “It was our first time even living together, I was a virgin. … It was my dad’s idea. Like, my dad was like, ‘I really want people to understand you and know that you’re human.’ You know? ‘Because if they get to hang out with you while you’re on the couch, they’ll really understand who you are.'”

Simpson said that opening up about her life — especially with her new memoir — has “been the most empowering thing I could possibly do.”

She added that Newlyweds is “what launched my brand.”

“Absolutely I would go back and do it all over again,” she said of the MTV series. “It’s never something I wouldn’t do again, I just, you know, maybe wouldn’t have done a third season.”

The mother of three previously told PEOPLE that Lachey was her “first love,” but that ultimately, they “got crushed by the media and by ourselves.”

“We were young and pioneering our way through reality television, always mic’d and always on,” she said. “We worked and we were great at it, but when it came time to being alone, we weren’t great at it anymore.”

“I couldn’t lie to our fans, and I couldn’t give somebody hope that we were this perfect golden couple,” she said.

Simpson will celebrate her sixth wedding anniversary with husband Eric Johnson in July and told Seacrest that when she met the former football player, she knew things would be different.

“The moment I met Eric, I was like these people can not come back to me because I’ve let these doors open way too many times and it’s been so destructive,” she said, adding, “Once I met Eric, I truly changed everything.”

Simpson and Johnson now share three children together: Maxwell “Maxi” Drew, 7, Ace Knute, 6 and Birdie Mae, 10 months.

On Sunday, she shared a selfie with her two oldest children, writing, “Sunday Smilin’.”

Both Maxi and Ae are proud of their mom, who made the New York Times‘ Best Seller list with Open Book.

Simpson shared another photo last month of her kids holding up signed copies of the memoir, writing, “The pure joy on Maxwell and Ace’s sweet faces is the ultimate blessing I could ever ask for!!! Open Book is now the #1 New York Times Best Seller for 2 weeks in a row in 2 categories!”

“I must confess that I am completely shocked by this overwhelming honor, but nothing compares to the pride of your children 💚🦋🙌🏼😇 I have realized that my greatest expectations weren’t even great enough until now,” she added.