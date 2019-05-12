CNN’s Jessica Schneider Marries Fiancé Adam Harrison in Washington D.C. Wedding

CNN justice correspondent Jessica Schneider traded the White House for a white dress this weekend when she said, “I do.”

Schneider, 39, wore a Romona New York gown when she tied the knot with Adam Harrison on Saturday night at District Winery in Washington, D.C., the city where they met in 2017. The nation’s capital also served as the theme for the evening, with décor including a custom designed art deco poster of the couple’s caricatures against a D.C. cityscape background, and D.C. table designs from the bride’s sister Susan Schneider Hennelly.

“Washington was a bit wet and rainy on Saturday night, but the weather held out long enough for us to get amazing pictures at the Jefferson Memorial, my favorite monument,” the bride tells PEOPLE. “The wedding was a joyous occasion with friends and family in abundance and they all danced the night away!”

The couple, who had their first dance song to “Grow Old With Me” by Tom Odell, also celebrated their special day with a two-tier chocolate wedding cake with cream cheese buttercream filling from Savvy Treats, a bakery run by Cheryl Savastano out of Rockville, Maryland.

“The venue was perfect to make it feel like an intimate evening with our close friends and family,” the groom shares. “Our 165 guests had a blast and couldn’t stop talking about the personal touches we put into the ceremony, including reciting our own vows and inviting the mascots from the Washington Nationals to the cocktail hour.”

Attendees kept the festivities going with an after-party at Bluejacket Brewery, and stayed the night in the city’s nearby Navy Yard district. The weekend capped off with a rooftop brunch at Ore 82 apartment building, the first building Harrison, 41, constructed in D.C.

The journalist met her future husband on the Bumble dating app in March 2017 after moving to D.C. from New York City.

Harrison knew he wanted to get engaged after six months of dating, but it wasn’t until the July 4th weekend last year that he got down on one knee with a redesigned version of his grandmother’s diamond ring. She said “yes” at her family cottage in the Finger Lakes.