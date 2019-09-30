Jessica Lange Says She Doesn't Plan on Returning to American Horror Story: 'I Got the Best of It'

It’s a sad day for American Horror Story fans: Jessica Lange might have said goodbye to the franchise for good.

The actress, who currently stars in Ryan Murphy‘s latest series, The Politician, recently opened up about her illustrious career in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. Asked whether she thinks she’ll return to Murphy’s hit anthology, Lange, 70, hinted that she was done.

“I don’t think so,” she said. “I feel like I got the best of it in those first four seasons. Great characters. It was exciting to do. I worked with some of my favorite actors but I can’t see that we could ever get back to that.”

Lange helmed the first four seasons of the series, starring in Murder House (2011), Asylum (2012-2013), Coven (2013-2014), and Freak Show (2015-2015).

Image zoom Prashant Gupta / FX

She last returned for a one-episode cameo in last year’s AHS: Apocalypse, reprising her Murder House character Constance Langdon.

“Just that tiny little reprise, that part, that was enough,” she told EW.

Lange also recently told The Hollywood Reporter that she may be done with the small screen entirely.

RELATED: Sarah Paulson Says She’s Directing Jessica Lange at 6 A.M. the Morning After the Emmys

“It would take something very, very different and special to jump back into [series television]. Because at this point, I’m not sure I’m not finished … I might have come to the end of it.”

Season 1 of The Politician is streaming on Netflix. The latest American Horror Story, AHS: 1984, airs Wednesdays (10 p.m. ET) on FX.