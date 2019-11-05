Adult Film Star Jessica Jaymes' Cause of Death Revealed 2 Months After She Suddenly Died at Age 43

Adult film star Jessica Jaymes‘ cause of death has been revealed.

Close to two months after her sudden death at age 43, the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office Public Information Officer tells PEOPLE that Jaymes, né Jessica Michael Redding, passed away from a seizure and chronic ethanol abuse, or alcohol abuse.

The PIO also added that Jaymes’ manner of death was ruled natural and that they are awaiting a report from the doctor which will indicate if any substances were found at the scene of her death, as well as more details about her toxicology report.

The actress, who also appeared on Weeds, was found unresponsive at her home in San Fernando Valley, California on Sept. 17. She was pronounced dead at 4:20 p.m.

Jaymes’ husband made the horrifying discovery when he went to her home in North Hills to check on her after not hearing from her for a few days, The Blast reports. When her husband arrived, he said he found Jaymes unconscious.

EMS then responded to a call for cardiac arrest for a female, according to The Blast.

TMZ also reported that Jaymes had a history of seizures.

Born in Anchorage, Alaska, Jaymes got her start in adult entertainment in 2002. Two years later she got her big break when she became Hustler Video’s first contract model.

She then went on to become the Hustler Honey of the Year. She later co-founded her own porn studio, Spizoo in 2008.

The star was recognized for her work in the industry when she was inducted into the Adult Video News (AVN) Hall of Fame in 2018.

Aside from her career in porn, Jaymes is also known for her small role on Weeds and her appearances on The Howard Stern Show, VH1’s Celebrity Rehab Sober House and HBO’s Vivid Valley.

In 2004, she performed at a bachelor party attended by Nick Lachey.

Jaymes was very active on social media up until her death.

Six days before she died, the star revealed that she had been on vacation after not posting on Instagram since Sept. 8.

“Hey guys took a little vacation for a couple of days I love you all❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” she wrote. “Apologies and I hope everyone is having the best sex time of their life!😈”