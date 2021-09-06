Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac's Best Red Carpet Photos Through the Years

Chastain recently opened up to PEOPLE about working with Isaac, whom she's known for nearly two decades.

"We have the same process," she said. "When I got the [Scenes from a Marriage] scripts, I knew immediately it was going to be like a play, because most of it's just him and I talking for an hour, sometimes not calm. So I knew it was basically just acting with Oscar."

"We affect each other," she continued of their ease working together. "And so we don't have to plan what we're going to do. It's like surfing together. It's a special thing, and it's very rare to have it with another actor. We have it with each other."