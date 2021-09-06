Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac's Best Red Carpet Photos Through the Years

Chastain and Isaac — who went to college together and have known each other for 20 years — sure know how to turn up the chemistry for a red carpet 

By Andrea Wurzburger
September 06, 2021 03:03 PM



Red Hot Red Carpet

Credit: Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty

On Sept. 4, Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac hit the red carpet at the 2021 Venice Film Festival for the premiere of Scenes of a Marriage.



What's the Buzz?

Credit: Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty

In the process, the pair, who trained at Juilliard together and have known each other for two decades, became the talk of the Internet



Just a Little Kiss

Credit: Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty

One video in particular — in which Isaac kisses Chastain's arm while posing for photos on the red carpet — had people talking. 




Lean on Me

Credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

And can we blame them? The duo — who have played husband and wife twice now — have amazing chemistry, which clearly shines as much offscreen as it does on. 



Face It

Credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

No, there's nothing cheeky going on here, Isaac is married to screenwriter and director, Elvira Lind, and Chastain is married to fashion executive Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo.



Hand to Hold

Credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Chastain playfully responded to the buzz around their viral red carpet moment by tweeting a black-and-white still of Morticia and Gomez Addams of The Addams Family posed in a similar way. The actress accompanied the post with the simple caption including the show's premiere date, "Sept 12th," and a purple devil emoji. 



Sneak Peek

Credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

So while the pair may had had us all looking like human versions of the heart-eyes emoji, they were simply giving fans a sneak peek at what they can expect from their upcoming series, in which they play a married couple whose relationship is falling apart. 



Keeping Each Other Afloat

Credit: Matteo Chinellato/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

And the pair didn't just get to play up the storyline at their premiere. 



Feeling Peck-ish

Credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

They also gave us a glimpse during a photo call earlier that day. 



Hold My Purse

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

You know that Chastain really trusts Isaac because she let him hold her purse during photo call. 



Holding It Together

Credit: FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty

Now that is friendship. 



Perfect Pose

Credit: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

While taking portraits ahead of the premiere, the old friends cozied up together. 



Sitting Pretty

Credit: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

It's hard not to see the pair's strong bond. 



Wrapped Up

Credit: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

It is simply unmatched!



Adorable Duo

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

And that makes sense because it's not the first time the pair have played a married couple! 



Premiere Pals

Credit: Brad Barket/Getty

In 2014 the two starred in A Most Violent Year, which earned Chastain a Golden Globe nomination for best supporting actress. 



Old Hat

Credit: David Livingston/Getty

And even back then, they were making us fall in love with them on the red carpet! 



Carpet Cuties

Credit: Joe Scarnici/WireImage

I mean! How cute?! 



Shoulder to Lean On

Credit: Marion Curtis/Starpix/Shutterstock

They're no strangers to cozying up for the cameras, as seen here in 2015. 



On Bended Knee

Credit: Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock

And when they're not showing off their chemistry on the carpet, they're being goofy. Like at the National Board of Review Awards Gala in January 2015, when they celebrated their wins by striking this pose. 



Longtime Friends

Credit: Marion Curtis/Starpix/Shutterstock

Chastain recently opened up to PEOPLE about working with Isaac, whom she's known for nearly two decades.

"We have the same process," she said. "When I got the [Scenes from a Marriage] scripts, I knew immediately it was going to be like a play, because most of it's just him and I talking for an hour, sometimes not calm. So I knew it was basically just acting with Oscar."

"We affect each other," she continued of their ease working together. "And so we don't have to plan what we're going to do. It's like surfing together. It's a special thing, and it's very rare to have it with another actor. We have it with each other."



Smell Ya Later

Credit: Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Okay, that's enough! Give them the Emmy for Best Red Carpet Chemistry That Made Us Want to Binge the Show! 

