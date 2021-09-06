Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain star together in the upcoming HBO Max limited series Scenes from a Marriage

Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac Light Up Social Media with Their Red Carpet Chemistry in Venice

Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac attend the red carpet of the movie "Competencia Oficial" during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 04, 2021 in Venice, Italy.

Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac turned up the heat at the Venice Film Festival red carpet over the weekend.

Chastain and Isaac, who star together in the upcoming HBO Max limited series Scenes from a Marriage, sent social media into a frenzy on Saturday with their steamy chemistry while walking the red carpet together.

In a slow-motion clip from Getty that has gone viral on Twitter, Chastain is seen wrapping her arm around Isaac's shoulder as he gazes deep into her eyes before appearing to plant a kiss on her inner arm.

"I'll never not be bitter we aren't getting a live action Addams Family starring Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain," one fan wrote on Twitter with the clip.

"Interesting choice to award the Golden Lion to that slow mo Getty Images clip of Oscar Isaac kissing Jessica Chastain's arm but I respect it," another joked of the film festival's coveted prize.

Mindy Kaling even got in on the fun, referencing the moment in the comments section of a video Chastain posted on Instagram, showing off her red carpet look for the night. "Why is Oscar Isaac the only person allowed to kiss your inner arm," Kaling wrote.

Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac attend the red carpet of the movie "Competencia Oficial" during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 04, 2021 in Venice, Italy Credit: Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty

While the two exuded romance on the carpet, they were simply giving fans a sneak peek at what they can expect from their upcoming series. Both Chastain and Isaac are married to their respective partners.

Chastain married Moncler executive and Italian count Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo in June 2017, and share two children together. Isaac, meanwhile, tied the knot with Danish writer and director Elvira Lind, 40, in February 2017, and they also share two sons.

Isaac and Chastain star in the American adaptation of the 1973 Swedish miniseries Scenes from a Marriage as Jonathan and Mira, a married couple whose relationship falls apart over several years.

Chastain recently opened up to PEOPLE about working with Isaac, whom she's known for nearly two decades.

"Oscar I've known for 20 years and we went to college together. We have the same process," she said. "When I got the scripts, I knew immediately it was going to be like a play, because most of it's just him and I talking for an hour, sometimes not calm. So I knew it was basically just acting with Oscar."

"We affect each other," she continued of their ease working together. "And so we don't have to plan what we're going to do. It's like surfing together. It's a special thing, and it's very rare to have it with another actor. We have it with each other."

The pair previously starred together in the 2014 film A Most Violent Year, which earned Chastain a Golden Globe nomination for best-supporting actress. But they've been friends even longer, as they both attended Juilliard Drama School at the same time.