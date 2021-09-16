Jessica Chastain Jokes About Reaction to Viral Oscar Isaac Red Carpet Moment: 'Not Gonna Happen'

Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac play a married couple in the series, Scenes from a Marriage, which debuted at Venice in early September

Nearly three weeks after Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac stirred social media into a frenzy over their red carpet chemistry at the Venice Film Festival, the actress, 44, is opening up about their years-long friendship.

On Wednesday, Chastain appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, where she defended her relationship with Isaac, 42, as a friendship and nothing else after Colbert, 57, brought up the moment Isaac appeared to kiss her arm at the premiere of their new miniseries Scenes from a Marriage.

Chastain and Isaac play a married couple in the series, which debuted at Venice in early September. As Colbert prepared to ask her about the viral incident, Chastain called the late night host out immediately, telling him, "I know where you're going," before telling Colbert that she and Isaac "go way back."

"We went to college together at Julliard," she explained, as the host added, "You're both in loving relationships with other people."

Chastain is married to Moncler executive and Italian count Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, while Isaac has been married to Danish writer and director Elvira Lind since 2017.

"We're both married to other people, we've been friends for more than 20 years. If it hasn't happened yet, it's not gonna happen," Chastain said. "Sorry to tell everybody, because I know people got very excited by this."

Still, Colbert continued with the bit, playing footage of the actors on the red carpet in Venice as Chastain exclaimed, "Oh my God!"

As the footage showed Isaac leaning in to kiss Chastain's arm, Colbert said, "Wait no, go back, one more time. I'm not ready for this," asking his team to roll the tape again.

With the footage playing once more, Colbert instructed viewers to look at Isaac, who is gazing at his co-star on the red carpet. "There you go," Colbert said, as Chastain defended herself by telling the host, "It's a slow-motion video, and I'm looking straight ahead, didn't even realize what he was doing until the photographers laughed."

Colbert laughed, telling his guest, "I'm not saying that you're getting lost in Oscar Isaac. I'm saying Oscar Isaac is getting lost in Jessica Chastain."

Chastain maintained her sense of humor about the footage, joking, "It's the power of the armpit, gesturing to the area where Isaac leaned in to kiss her on the carpet. "It's a very strong force."

Colbert told her, "You could sell some deodorant right now if you tell people what he was smelling," to which Chastain replied, "I better get some kind of campaign out of this. I don't know, Secret?"

Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac attend the red carpet of the movie "Competencia Oficial" during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 04, 2021 in Venice, Italy. Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac | Credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

Chastain recently spilled about her relationship with Isaac to PEOPLE, saying she and her co-star "have the same process," which made it easy to work with him on their Scenes From a Marriage miniseries, which debuted on HBO Sunday.

"When I got the scripts, I knew immediately it was going to be like a play, because most of it's just him and I talking for an hour, sometimes not calm. So I knew it was basically just acting with Oscar," she said.