Jessica Capshaw Shares Grey’s Anatomy Bloopers Featuring Ellen Pompeo Before Final Episode

One day before her farewell episode, Jessica Capshaw is looking back on some of her favorite moments on Grey’s Anatomy.

The actress, 41, shared a blooper reel from season 11 to Instagram on Wednesday as part of her ongoing nostalgia posts leading up to her final episode — which also happens to be the season 14 finale, airing Thursday.

Along with Capshaw, costars Justin Chambers and Caterina Scorsone are featured in the hilarious gag reel. In addition, Geena Davis, who portrayed Dr. Nicole Herman during a 12-episode arc in 2014-15, made cameos in the bloopers. (Davis reprised her role in last week’s penultimate episode.)

Also in the footage was Ellen Pompeo, who recently refuted rumors that Capshaw and costar Sarah Drew were exiting the series because her own pay raise meant Grey’s couldn’t afford for them to come back.

Capshaw first joined the show as Arizona Robbins in season 5 before becoming a series regular in season 6.

“For the past 10 years, I have had the rare privilege of not only playing Arizona Robbins, but also being madly in love with playing her. Arizona Robbins is kind, intelligent, funny, insightful, bold, playful, fierce and really good at her job,” Capshaw tweeted in March.

“She was one of the first members of the LGBTQ community to be represented in a series regular role on network television. Her impact on the world is permanent and forever. Forever,” the star said of her fan-favorite character.

“I am grateful that I have gotten to bring her to life and for the life that she has brought to me. I am sad to see her go, but I am consoled by the idea that she will continue to live on and on in all of our consciences and our imaginations. Shonda, thank you for the ride on this incredible rollercoaster. With a heart full of love, Jessica,” she concluded.

Jessica Capshaw as Arizona Robbins Nicole Wilder/ABC/Getty Images

Throughout the week, Capshaw has shared sweet throwback photos and videos of her time at Grey Sloane Memorial. From posting tributes to costars, including Chambers, to highlighting memories from specific seasons, Capshaw’s Instagram page has become a montage to her Grey’s career.

Capshaw and Drew’s exits are the latest in the show’s many turnovers.

Sandra Oh exited during season 10; Patrick Dempsey’s character was killed off in season 11; Sara Ramirez, whose Callie Torres was previously married to Arizona, left in season 12; and Jerrika Hinton exited ahead of season 14.

The season 14 finale of Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.