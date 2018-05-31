Jessica Biel's The Sinner Season 2 Sets August Premiere Date

The Sinner is set to strike again this summer.

PEOPLE can reveal that the second season of the anthology series, executive produced by Jessica Biel, is set to premiere on August 1 on USA Network.

Last summer, the hit show followed Biel’s Cora as she worked with Detective Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) to figure out why she murdered a man in cold blood while enjoying a day at the beach with her family.

For season 2 of the “whydunnit,” Biel is staying behind the camera, and Pullman will be sharing the screen with Fargo and The Leftovers star Carrie Coon. Watch an exclusive clip from the new season above, and see exclusive images below.

Zach Dilgard/USA Network

Zach Dilgard/USA Network

This time, Det. Ambrose is lured back to his hometown in rural New York to consider another crime. This time, an 11-year-old boy (Elisha Henig) has murdered his own parents and has no motive. According to the network’s description, “As Ambrose realizes there’s nothing ordinary about the boy or where he came from, the investigation pulls him into the hidden darkness of his hometown. He’s pitted against those who’ll stop at nothing to protect its secrets — and the mysterious Vera (Coon) who proves to be a complicated, enigmatic piece to this haunting puzzle.”

The first season of the show picked up a pair of Golden Globe nominations this past year: Best Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television for Biel and Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television.

The Sinner season 2 premieres Aug. 1 at 10 p.m. on USA.