In a sneak peek of Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the actress said her husband "performed all covers of songs that made up our time together" in honor of her birthday

Jessica Biel Says Justin Timberlake Performed at Her 'Amazing' 40th Birthday Party: 'I'm His No. 1 Fan'

Jessica Biel says Justin Timberlake went out of his way to make her 40th birthday extra special!

In a sneak peek of Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 7th Heaven alum revealed that her 41-year-old husband pulled out some major stops in honor of her milestone birthday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Biel said Timberlake surprised her with "an amazing, amazing party" — and even flew in his band to perform.

"Look, I will go head-to-head with everybody, but I'm his No. 1 fan," Biel told host Ellen DeGeneres. "And I mean, who do I want to see on my birthday? It's him and his band. He's just my favorite."

What's more, Biel said, Timberlake "performed all covers of songs that made up our time together" by artists such as Radiohead, Donnie Hathaway and others.

"His voice on Radiohead is something else," the actress said.

Jessica Biel appears on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Biel and Timberlake have been together for 15 years, having started their relationship in January 2007. The pair tied the knot in October 2012 and now share two sons: Silas, 7, and Phineas, 21 months.

Later this year, the couple will celebrate their 10-year wedding anniversary. In April, Biel told Access Hollywood that the last decade of marriage has been quite a ride.

"I sometimes feel like 10 years has just flown by in the blink of an eye and other times I feel like, 'Oh my gosh, 10 years, that's a really substantial amount of someone's life,' " she told the outlet, adding that she feels "really proud of it."

Jessica Biel appears on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

"We've had our ups and downs like everybody and I'm just really proud of it and I'm still the happiest and loving my life," the Candy star continued.

On Biel's birthday in March, Timberlake honored his wife with a special message on his Instagram Story, highlighting their years-long romance.