Jessica Biel Reveals 'Unexpected' and 'Hilarious' Way Justin Timberlake Proposed: 'I Had No Idea'

Jessica Biel recalled to James Corden on Wednesday how now-husband Justin Timberlake "[sank] into the snow" to ask her to marry him 10 years ago

Jessica Biel is remembering a warm moment on a cold day with her now-husband Justin Timberlake.

Asked about Timberlake's 2011 proposal while appearing on The Late Late Show Wednesday night, the Candy actress, 40, raved that "it was so nice and unexpected," as she "had no idea it was coming."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We were in Montana on a piece of property that we owned at the time. We had snowboarded all day. It was in the middle of the winter. Waist-high snow. We were [in] head-to-toe snowboarding outfits — hats, gloves, everything," Biel said.

"And we go up to the property to just check out how the foundation is looking. And all of a sudden, he gets down onto his knees and just sinks into the snow," she added, laughing. "And then he looks up at me and holds up this ring and it was the most lovely, surprising, hilarious … "

"Bold to go [snowboarding] with a ring in your pocket," joked host James Corden. "That is not a decision I would make. That can only backfire. … For the first time, I'm questioning Justin Timberlake."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake attend the Los Angeles premiere FYC event for Hulu's 'Candy' at El Capitan Theatre on May 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake | Credit: Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Biel and Timberlake, 41, have been together for 15 years, since their romance began in January 2007. The pair tied the knot in October 2012 and went on to welcome two sons: Silas, 7, and Phineas, 21 months.

Later this year, the couple will celebrate their 10-year wedding anniversary. In April, Biel told Access Hollywood that the last decade of marriage has been quite a ride.

"I sometimes feel like 10 years has just flown by in the blink of an eye and other times I feel like, 'Oh my gosh, 10 years, that's a really substantial amount of someone's life,' " the actress told the outlet, adding that she feels "really proud of it."

"We've had our ups and downs like everybody and I'm just really proud of it and I'm still the happiest and loving my life," Biel added.

RELATED VIDEO: Jessica Biel Gives Justin Timberlake "Credit" For Keeping the Marriage Alive: "We Have To Keep Dating"

"Look, I will go head-to-head with everybody, but I'm his No. 1 fan," Biel told host Ellen DeGeneres. "And I mean, who do I want to see on my birthday? It's him and his band. He's just my favorite."

What's more, the 7th Heaven alum said, Timberlake "performed all covers of songs that made up our time together" by artists including Radiohead, Donny Hathaway and more.