Watch the Chilling Trailer for Jessica Biel's Series Limetown, Based on the Hit Podcast

Limetown is about to make its small screen debut.

The gripping fictional story told in the hit 2015 podcast has been adapted into a new series starring Jessica Biel and Stanley Tucci.

On Friday, Facebook Watch released the chilling first trailer for the show in advance of its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The series follows Lia Haddock (Biel), a journalist for American Public Radio, as she unravels the mystery behind the disappearance of over 300 people at a neuroscience research community in Tennessee. Tucci plays Emile Haddock, Lia’s uncle who is among those missing.

The series also stars Marlee Matlin (Quantico, The Magicians), Kelly Jenrette (The Handmaid’s Tale, Grandfathered), John Beasley (Shots Fired, The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks), Sherri Saum (The Fosters, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Omar Elba (A Hologram For the King), Louis Ferriera (The Man in the High Castle, S.W.A.T.) and Janet Kidder (Arrow, The Man in the High Castle).

Biel serves as executive producer along with her partner and executive producer, Michelle Purple, for their Iron Ocean Productions banner.

Limetown premieres with two episodes on Oct. 16 at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch. New episodes will become available every Wednesday on Limetown Facebook page.