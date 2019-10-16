Jessica Biel Says She and Justin Timberlake 'Stayed out Dancing Until 3 A.M.' in Paris

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel know how to dance the night away!

On Wednesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, host Ellen DeGeneres asked the Limetown actress, 37, about the couple’s recent trip to Paris, where they attended the Louis Vuitton Spring Summer 2020 show at Paris Fashion Week.

“It’s so glamorous and fun when you never, ever do that kind of thing,” Biel said. “It’s so cool to see that, and then — we really went for it. We stayed out dancing until literally 3 a.m. I think we forgot that we were in our late 30s and we thought maybe we were in our early 20s or something.”

The star then explained that she ended up sweating in the outfit she had worn to the fashion show.

“I sweat through that beautiful outfit,” she shared. “Oh my gosh, it was so beautiful, but I literally was wringing it out by the end of the night and I said, ‘This is gonna have to be recycled and made into some sort of tote bag or something.’ “

Image zoom Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock

Biel said that she and her husband of nearly seven years — with whom she shares 4-year-old son Silas Randall — went to a Paris club called Maxim’s, though she joked that they normally spend more time at the “fitness club.”

“What is that like for everybody to kind of be dancing next to Justin Timberlake?” DeGeneres asked, referencing Timberlake’s career as a dancer and musician. “Do they just kind of give up and move away?”

“Yeah, you just give up and move away and sort of admire,” Biel replied. “Or, you know, you just throw out your best moves and see what sticks.”

RELATED: Justin Timberlake Says He’s Found ‘That Person’ in Wife Jessica Biel: ‘I Can’t Go Back’

The actress also gave an update on Silas, sharing that her son has become quite the comedian.

“Now he is telling the joke and gets the joke,” Biel said. “Which is terrifying. He did this crazy thing where he said — we were in St. Louis, this was when Justin was on tour — and he was doing a bit about ‘I don’t like waffles anymore, I don’t like waffles.’ ”

Image zoom Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel with son Silas Michael Simon/Startraksphoto.com

She continued: “And Justin goes, ‘What? What do you mean? You don’t like waffles? Are you insane?’ And we were in St. Louis. And that’s what he said. Justin goes ‘Are you insane?’ And he goes ‘I’m in … St. Louis.'”

“That’s a good joke!” Biel said. “I’m stealing that joke. I mean it was really impressive. So he’s doing stuff like that, he’s building LEGOs, he loves LEGOs, swimming.”

RELATED: Justin Timberlake Grabbed by Notorious Prankster While Walking into Paris Event with Jessica Biel

On Monday, Timberlake, 38, gushed about his wife in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, saying that he’s found his “person.”

“It’s like, once you find that person, it’s like a baptism, where you’re like, ‘I can’t go back,’ you know what I mean?” he said. “Like, I don’t, I can’t go back, so, which is what fatherhood’s like too.”

“It’s like, once you find that person, it’s like a baptism, where you’re like, ‘I can’t go back,’ you know what I mean?” he said. “Like, I don’t, I can’t go back, so, which is what fatherhood’s like too.”

“It’s like, once you find that person, it’s like a baptism, where you’re like, ‘I can’t go back,’ you know what I mean?” he said. “Like, I don’t, I can’t go back, so, which is what fatherhood’s like too.”

Timberlake also revealed that Biel was his ultimate support system during one of his most difficult times when he was put on vocal rest and forced to cancel several performances last year.

“I think anybody out there, you know, you go through anything, to have somebody by your side to really go through it with you and get in the mud with you, so to speak, I’m sure you know what that’s like,” he shared.