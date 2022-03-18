Jessica Biel Transforms Into Killer Candy Montgomery in Hulu's New Crime Series

Candy Montgomery killed her neighbor, Betty Gore, with an ax in 1980

Jessica Biel portrays one of the most infamous killers, Candy Montgomery, in Hulu's next true crime reenactment, Candy.

A teaser of the upcoming crime series shows Biel as the once-accused ax murderer who killed her neighbor, Betty (Melanie Lynskey), and called it self-defense.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The first look teases Candy's idyllic, suburban life in the '80s, but things don't seem necessarily cordial between her and Betty.

"Prior to June 13, did you like Betty Gore?" an attorney asks Biel's character in court. "What do you mean?" she responds. "I had no angry feelings towards her, if that's what the question is."

Candy Credit: Hulu

Between clips of children playing outdoors, glimpses into Candy's married life and visits to church, Betty and Candy exchange some tense glances.

When the night of June 13 is brought up in court, Candy says: "Betty and I got to talkin,'" before the attorney questions: "What did you do then?"

Candy - Betty Gore (Melanie Lynskey) and Candy Montgomery (Jessica Biel) Credit: Tina Rowden/Hulu

The limited thriller series is based on the true story of Candy, who was acquitted of the murder in real life, and claimed she killed Betty with an ax in self-defense.

At the time of the killing, Candy had just ended an affair with Betty's husband, Allan Gore, and tensions were high between the two women. Candy's court testimony claimed that Betty confronted her about the affair, and alleged that she tried to use an ax as a weapon against her.

The housewife-turned-killer story will air in a five-night special on Hulu.

It's not the only rendition of Candy's story coming to the small screen, though. HBO Max is gearing up to release their own Candy Montgomery story, Love and Death, starring Elizabeth Olsen.