Jessica Biel and Beverley Mitchell Have '7th Heaven' Reunion at Star-Studded Monster Jam

The 7th Heaven costars snapped a photo together with fellow '90s star Sarah Michelle Gellar on Saturday at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles

By
Published on May 1, 2023 11:22 AM
Jessica Biel and Beverley Mitchell
Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

When 7th Heaven and Monster Jam join forces!

Former costars Jessica Biel and Beverley Mitchell – who played sisters Mary and Lucy Camden on the feel-good family drama – reunited at Monster Jam in Los Angeles on Saturday, along with pals Sarah Michelle Gellar, Nikki DeLoach and Amanda Kloots.

"The 90's but now mom edition!" Mitchell, 42, wrote Sunday on Instagram with a photo of Biel, 41, and Gellar, 46, in the suite. "So fun hanging out as badass moms at @monsterjam Mom points for the win!!! @sarahmgellar @jessicabiel I love you always and forever! Such a fun night!"

"Thank you @marquecomm for giving us cool points!" she added.

Responding in the comments section, Gellar affirmed, "The best."

Sarah Michelle Gellar, Beverley Mitchell, jessica biel
Beverley Mitchell/Instagram

Biel, who is married to Justin Timberlake, shares sons Silas, 8, and Phineas, 2, with the Grammy-winning artist.

Mitchell has three kids: Mayzel, 10, Hutton, 8, and Kenzie, 2, with husband Michael Cameron. Gellar shares children Charlotte, 13, and Rocky, 10, with Freddie Prinze Jr.

Beverley Mitchell
Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Also chiming in on social media, fellow mom DeLoach shared an Instagram Story of herself with Biel and Mitchell, along with Monster Truck racer Cynthia Gauthier. "Cheering you on!" DeLoach wrote, tagging Gauthier.

"It felt like it was ladies night at @monsterjam yesterday," Gauthier, 34, captioned a shot on her own page, which included Biel, Mitchell, DeLoach and Kloots. I'm so honored for the support from all the girls yesterday."

Among some of the other stars in attendance at SoFi Stadium on Saturday included Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, Mario Lopez, Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Jessica Alba's husband Cash Warren.

Nikki DeLoach, beverley mitchell, jessica biel
Nikki DeLoach/Instagram

As for Biel and Mitchell, the last time the costars publicly rejoined forces was in 2020 at Biel's brother's travel accessories launch.

Captioning a selfie of the pair at the event, which celebrated Justin Biel's new collection for his socially conscious company, BARE, Mitchell wrote: "Added bonus to see my girl @JessicaBiel love her more than I can ever explain."

7th Heaven debuted in 1996 on The WB and ran for 11 seasons.

