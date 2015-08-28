Jessica Biel and Beverley Mitchell Catch Up at Mini 7th Heaven Reunion
"Love her more than I can ever explain," Beverley Mitchell says of Jessica Biel
7th Heaven costars Jessica Biel and Beverley Mitchell – who played sisters Mary and Lucy Camden, respectively, on the feel-good family drama – reunited at Biel’s brother’s travel accessories launch Thursday.
“Added bonus to see my girl @JessicaBiel love her more than I can ever explain,” Mitchell, 34, captioned a WhoSay selfie of the pair at the event, which celebrated Justin Biel’s new collection for his socially conscious company, BARE.
The night marked one of Biel’s first major public outings since welcoming baby boy Silas Randall, 4 months, with husband Justin Timberlake.
“It’s an amazing thing, and it s amazing to see Jessica become a mom. I m the closest uncle, and it s an amazing opportunity for them, and I m so excited for them,” her brother Justin told PEOPLE. “I’m just thrilled to get to know the little guy as he grows up.”
On Thursday, Mitchell shared a throwback photo of the 7th Heaven cast’s kids in honor of the premiere’s 19th anniversary.
“Thank you to all those who love and supported us through the years!” she captioned the shot of her, Biel, Mackenzie Rosman, Barry Watson and David Gallagher.