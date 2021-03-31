Jessica Betts Says Niecy Nash Was 'Reluctant' About Relationship at First: 'I Was Chasing Her'

Niecy Nash and wife Jessica Betts are continuing to open up about their romance.

"She was very reluctant. I was chasing her, I was like, 'Good morning,'" Betts, 41, said as Nash, 51, interjected — "Crickets."

"Okay, good afternoon," Betts continued, while Nash said again, "Crickets."

The Claws actress then explained her initial hesitancy about entering into a relationship with Betts, whom she wed last August.

"For two reasons, I had said on the other side of this marriage I'm going to get me a little young 25-year-old … and I was just going to live my life and just have fun and I'm going to run these bachelorette streets," Nash said, referring to her divorce from second husband Jay Tucker in 2019.

"The second reason was because I was fearful that our friendship might not survive it," she continued, noting that she and Betts were friends for four and half years before connecting romantically. "I never want this person to not be in my life, so I don't know what the running rules are."

The comedian also teased that she's still waiting to receive her LGBTQ+ community welcome packet.

"And let me just tell y'all something, I'mma say this to everybody who has been in the community or is community-adjacent: I haven't got a welcome packet," she joked. "I don't have a welcome packet. Anything!"

"Are you talking about the LBGTQ+Niecy community?" Pinkett-Smith replied.