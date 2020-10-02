Jessica Alba Says She Was Told Not to Make Eye Contact with 90210 Cast as a Guest Star

Jessica Alba remembers following strict orders to keep her head down when guest starring on the hit '90s show Beverly Hills, 90210.

On Thursday, the L.A.'s Finest star, 39, appeared on a new episode of the web series Hot Ones, in which she answered questions while downing progressively spicier wings. Toward the end of the appearance, host Sean Evans asked about her guest star experiences on popular TV shows as an up-and-coming actress.

Alba then recalled her experience as guest star on Beverly Hills, 90210 in 1998, playing as a pregnant teen named Leanne. While working on the popular series, she remembered being instructed to avoid looking the show's stars in the eye.

“On the set of 90210, I couldn’t even make eye contact with any of the cast members, which was really strange when you’re, like, trying to do a scene with them,” she said. “Yeah, it was like, ‘You’re not allowed to make eye contact with any one of the cast members or you’ll be thrown off the set.'”

In August 2019, Doherty, 49, who reunited with her former 90210 costars after 15 years for the BH90210 reboot, told PEOPLE that rumored feuds and bad behavior on set between costars was a misunderstanding.

“It’s always interesting to get back in with a group you have so much history with,” she said at the time. “We can see how we’ve grown, or not grown. It’s a very interesting dynamic to be around.”

“I have felt misunderstood my whole life,” Doherty added. “The only difference is that now I’m okay with it. But there have been moments where we’ve been able to talk about things.”

“Somebody had a problem with me being late, but perhaps they didn’t know I was late because my dad was in the hospital, or maybe because I was in a horrible marriage," Doherty continued. "I didn’t share, or I wasn’t asked. I’m not saying it was all a misunderstanding, but a large portion of it was a misunderstanding.”

Now, “I mentioned what I was personally going through back then and some of the cast members went, ‘Oh my God, what?’” she said. “It was very interesting having those conversations, not just about me but about what they were going through too. And really understanding each other this time around as adults.”