The Honest Beauty founder partied with her husband Cash Warren and a large group of her famous friends

Jessica Alba Hits the Dance Floor as She Celebrates Her 41st Birthday: 'Thanks for All the Love'

Jessica Alba celebrated her birthday in style.

The former L.A.'s Finest actress had a dance party with friends to commemorate her 41st birthday, which fell on April 28, and it included lots of drinks, joyful moments and celebrity friends.

Alba shared a video of her party on Instagram Friday and thanked the people around her for making the day so special. "danced into this next year ✨ thanks for all the love and to everyone that helped me celebrate 🤎 " she captioned the clip.

The Fantastic Four lead also gave a shout out to restaurant Raising Canes and tequila brand Casamigos for "providing the essentials" for her event.

In the video, Alba is seen wearing a sparkly, long-sleeved, silver mini dress as she dances the night away. Other highlights show her getting ready for the birthday bash with her glam squad and giving her husband, Cash Warren, a kiss on the cheek before blowing out the candles on her cake.

Alba also gave a speech at the party and thanked her parents. "We haven't been able to do a lot of celebrating and I have to say, I actually can't think of a better group of people," she said in a video posted to Rachel Zoe's Instagram Story, per E! News.

"Mark and Cathy, thank you," Alba said, before correcting herself with a laugh. "Sorry — mom and dad."

Other than her birthday, the Honest Beauty founder has a lot to celebrate.

In April, it was announced that Alba will host an upcoming home renovation show called Honest Renovations for Roku. In addition, she'll serve as executive producer of the series alongside friend and Founder & Editor of The Cool Mom Co, Lizzy Mathis, who will serve as Alba's co-host.

The show will follow the pair as they help "deserving families complete the home renovations of their dreams and confront issues about parenting through candid conversations," according to a release from Roku.